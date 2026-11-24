SKIMS founding partner Emma Grede, New Mexico Governor-elect Deb Haaland, 17-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren, “Being Heumann” star Ruth Madeley and NBC News President of Editorial Rebecca Blumenstein will join TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ, on Dec. 1, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ is the essential gathering of the most influential women in entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across their professional careers and personal lives. PWS offers a day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking.

Building an Empire: The Emma Grede Playbook

Emma Grede, the entrepreneur behind two of the most influential brands in fashion, will open the Summit with “Building an Empire: The Emma Grede Playbook.” As founding partner of SKIMS and co-founder and CEO of Good American, Grede has built businesses at the intersection of fashion, celebrity and culture. She will discuss the decisions behind those ventures, how she spots opportunities in crowded markets, the challenges of building enduring brands and the lessons from her bestselling book, “Start With Yourself,” and podcast, “Aspire with Emma Grede.”

Breaking Ground: A Conversation with New Mexico Governor-elect Deb Haaland

Deb Haaland, who made history during the midterm elections as the first Native American woman elected governor of a U.S. state, will join TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman for an exclusive filmed conversation, “Breaking Ground.” The former congresswoman and U.S. Secretary of the Interior will reflect on her historic win and the experiences that shaped her path from grassroots organizer to the halls of Congress and the President’s Cabinet. She’ll also talk about what she hopes her election means for the next generation of women and Native leaders.

Live Performance from Diane Warren

Diane Warren, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated songwriters, will open the afternoon program with an instrumental performance of “One Right Here,” her new original song recorded by Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson for the upcoming film “Maserati: The Brothers.” The Grammy-winning songwriter has received 17 Academy Award nominations over a career spanning more than four decades.

Telling Her Story: News, Courage and the Stories That Change Everything

NBC News President of Editorial Rebecca Blumenstein will join Sharon Waxman for “Telling Her Story: News, Courage and the Stories That Change Everything.” At a time when trust in news is shifting and women’s rights are under threat around the world, who gets to tell the story has never mattered more.

Blumenstein will discuss her new book, “The Last Free Women: A Daring Escape From Afghanistan and Coming of Age in America.” It’s an inside account of how she helped lead The New York Times’ effort to evacuate more than 200 Afghan colleagues and their families after the fall of Kabul, and it follows four young women as they build new lives in America. She’ll also reflect on the power of journalism to change lives and what it takes to lead and protect a newsroom today.

2026 Changemaker Award

Ruth Madeley, the BAFTA-nominated actress starring as disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann in the film “Being Heumann,” will be honored with this year’s Changemaker Award. Each year, TheWrap’s Changemakers List celebrates the women making a real difference across entertainment and media, both on screen and behind the scenes. The Changemaker Award recognizes one honoree from the list whose work has made a lasting impact on the industry, audiences and culture at large. Madeley is bringing new perspectives to the screen through her portrayal of disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann. By sharing Heumann’s extraordinary story to a wider audience, she is honoring a legacy that transformed the fight for disability rights while continuing to champion authentic representation and greater accessibility in entertainment.

TheWrap’s 2026 Changemakers List will be released Dec. 1 in conjunction with the Summit. The day will conclude with the Changemakers Cocktail Reception.

Previously announced speakers include:

Desi Lydic, Host, “The Daily Show”

Emma D’Arcy, Actor, “House of the Dragon”

Zazie Beetz, Actor, “Nocturne”

Louisa Levy, Creator and Showrunner, “Off Campus”

Jessica Williams, Actor, “Shrinking”

Dale Dickey, Actor, “Widow’s Bay”

Haley Nicole Johnson, Producer, “Obsession”

Justine Lupe, Actor, “Nobody Wants This”

Lola Petticrew, Actor, “Furious”

Dawn Yang, Global Head of Entertainment and Micro-series, TikTok

Martha Morrison, Head of Marketing, Disney Entertainment – Studios

Bronwyn Newport, TV Personality, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

Jasmine Daghighian, Executive Producer, “The Debut,” “Club Kid” and “Wicker”

Amanda Kozlowski, President, Worldwide Marketing, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group

Katori Hall, Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer and Director, “P-Valley”

Willam, TV Personality, “The Mob” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Wendy Finerman, Producer, “The Devil Wears Prada 2”

Gail Bean, Actor, “P-Valley”

Alison Eakle, Chief Content Officer, Shondaland

Michele Weiss, Producer, “I Play Rocky”

Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Director, Product Monetization and Content Programming, Google TV

Lauren Miller Rogen, Producer, “Tangles” and “Babies”

Steph Green, Director and Executive Producer, “The Good Daughter”

Diana Pessin, Chief Marketing Officer, BritBox

About Power Women Summit

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women in entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across their professional careers and personal lives. PWS offers a day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information, visit thewrap.com/pws.

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2026 is presented by STARZ and sponsored by BBC Studios, Blank Rome LLP, BritBox, Delta Air Lines, Gerber Kawasaki, Google TV, JustWatch Media, Lionsgate, NRG, South Coast Plaza, UTA and Whalar, Part of Accenture Song.