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Hollywood stars Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”), Justine Lupe (“Nobody Wants This”), Dale Dickey (“Widow’s Bay”), Zazie Beetz (“Nocturne”), Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”) and Lola Petticrew (“Furious”) will join the Actress Roundtable at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ, on Dec. 1 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

The acclaimed actors will discuss the roles that changed their careers, the choices behind their most memorable performances and the opportunities and obstacles that come with navigating the industry today.