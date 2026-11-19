Hollywood stars Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”), Justine Lupe (“Nobody Wants This”), Dale Dickey (“Widow’s Bay”), Zazie Beetz (“Nocturne”), Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”) and Lola Petticrew (“Furious”) will join the Actress Roundtable at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ, on Dec. 1 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.
The acclaimed actors will discuss the roles that changed their careers, the choices behind their most memorable performances and the opportunities and obstacles that come with navigating the industry today.
Also joining the Summit are “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Bronwyn Newport and Willam, of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Hulu’s “The Mob,” for the conversation, “Main Character Energy: Women Dominating Unscripted TV.” Alongside BBC Studios Executive Vice President of Unscripted Current Programming Krystal Whitney, they’ll go behind the scenes of some of today’s most-watched nonfiction programming, exploring what audiences want, why authenticity sells and how to build a franchise that lasts in a streaming-first world.
The Summit will also tackle the business of building wealth with “Money Talks: Women, Wealth and the Power of Financial Control.” Best-selling authors Nicole Lapin (“Rich Bitch”), Kathleen Griffith (“Build Like a Woman”) and Kristin Wong (“Get Money”) will sit down with Kristina Royce of Blank Rome and Mia Samson of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management to share practical strategies for investing, saving, negotiating and long-term financial planning. Expect a candid conversation on closing the wealth gap and taking control of your financial future.
Previously announced speakers include:
- Desi Lydic, Host, “The Daily Show”
- Louisa Levy, Creator and Showrunner, “Off Campus”
- Rachel O’Connor, Producer, “Project Hail Mary” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”
- Katori Hall, Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer and Director, “P-Valley”
- Haley Nicole Johnson, Producer, “Obsession”
- Dawn Yang, Global Head of Entertainment and Micro-Series, TikTok
- Martha Morrison, Head of Marketing, Disney Entertainment Studios
- Jasmine Daghighian, Executive Producer, “The Debut,” “Club Kid” and “Wicker”
- Amanda Kozlowski, President, Worldwide Marketing, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group
- Wendy Finerman, Producer, “The Devil Wears Prada 2”
- Gail Bean, Actor, “P-Valley”
- Alison Eakle, Chief Content Officer, Shondaland
- Michele Weiss, Producer, “I Play Rocky”
- Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Director, Product Monetization and Content Programming, Google TV
- Lauren Miller Rogen, Producer, “Tangles,” and “BABIES”
- Steph Green, Director and Executive Producer, “The Good Daughter”
- Diana Pessin, Chief Marketing Officer, BritBox
- Ingke Purrmann, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, JustWatch Media
- Carla Renata, Special On-Air Correspondent, NBC’s “Hollywood Reeltime”
…and more to be announced!
About Power Women Summit
TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit: thewrap.com/pws
TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2026 is presented by STARZ and sponsored by BBC Studios, Blank Rome LLP, BritBox, Delta Air Lines, Gerber Kawasaki, Google TV, JustWatch Media, Lionsgate, NRG, South Coast Plaza, UTA and Whalar, Part of Accenture Song.