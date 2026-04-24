Jake Reiner Says Parents’ Murder Case Is His ‘Living Nightmare’ Ahead of Brother Nick’s Return to Court

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s son Jake Reiner paid tribute to his late parents on Friday, four months after they were murdered in their Brentwood home.

“This truly is my living nightmare,” Jake wrote on Substack. “One thing I keep coming back to is how frightened they must have been. They were the last people in the world to deserve what happened to them. They deserved to be loved, they deserved to be respected and, above all, they deserved to be appreciated for how much they gave to all three of us and to the world.”

Younger brother Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder via stabbing, though his case remains ongoing and he is due back in court on Wednesday. Their sister Romy Reiner found their parents’ bodies on Dec. 14, 2025.

“The love they have for me, my brother, and my sister is truly unconditional. And the love they have for each other in their marriage is something I always looked up to as the standard of what a successful relationship looks like,” Jake wrote, adding that Rob and Michele were his “guiding lights, the foundation of who I am as a human being, and the most giving people I have ever known.”

“Any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it,” he continued. “It’s almost too impossible to process. I understand that people have questions about what happened. Some of those answers will come in time. But some parts of this belong only to our family.”

“My goal in writing this piece is to offer some insight,” Jake concluded. “Not only to what I lost, but also to celebrate what my parents meant to me.”













