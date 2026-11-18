Everyone is making jokes about Robert Pattinson taking their jobs – including the U.K. government.

In the wake of the news that Pattinson had won out and had been cast as the new James Bond after months of searching, plenty of people took to the internet to make jokes that the actor was stealing everyone’s jobs. This comes after Pattinson is getting ready to wrap up a banger year for roles. On top of getting the Bond gig, he also starred in “The Drama” opposite Zendaya, in Christopher Nolan’s epic “The Odyssey” and as Chris Hansen in “Primetime.” He’s rounding out his year starring opposite Timothée Chalamet in “Dune: Part Three.” On top of all that, he’s also Batman.

To get in on the fun, the U.K. government played into the concern while also publicizing a new initiative. They posted on Instagram that they have plans to create 90,000 new jobs for young people looking to start their careers. In a photo accompanying the post was a picture of Pattinson as Bond.

“Breaking News,” it read. “Robert Pattinson to apply for all 90,000 jobs created for young people through Youth Employment Scheme.”

After an extensive search, Pattinson emerged as the choice to play the iconic secret agent in the newest iteration of the franchise. The actor will reunite with director Denis Villenueve, who cast him in “Dune: Part 3.”

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

The U.K. government is not the the only place Pattinson was congratulated for the iconic role. The Royal Family also took to their social media to praise the choice and welcome the actor to “His Majesty’s Secret Service.”