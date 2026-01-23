Ron Funches Shares Autism Diagnosis After Being Misunderstood While Filming ‘The Traitors’ Season 4

“I thought I was being direct, and seeing some of my own mannerisms made [me] start the process of going to get a diagnosis,” the comedian adds

Ron Funches
Ron Funches (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Ron Funches shared he is autistic after seeking out a diagnosis amid watching himself back on Season 4 of “The Traitors.”

The comedian shared the news with his followers on Instagram Thursday, when he wrote on his Stories, “Well the internet told me I was autistic and was right. You win this round.”

He added: “Thanks [‘The Traitors’] for helping me find out more about me through some type of cruel trauma.”

Funches’ update comes a day after he shared on Threads that he had decided to seek out a possible diagnosis after seeing himself be so misunderstood throughout Season 4 of the Peacock competition series. (He had already been a vocal autism advocate, as his son, Malcolm, now in his 20s, was diagnosed with autism back when he was 2.)

The Traitors
Read Next
'The Traitors' Season 4: Eliminated Contestants Were Shocked by Traitors' Identities | Video

“I honestly didn’t know I myself had Autism,” he noted on Wednesday. “I thought I was just an ally and parent of an autistic child, but the way I felt I wasn’t being comprehended or understood while I thought I was being direct, and seeing some of my own mannerisms, made [me] start the process of going to get a diagnosis.”

However, he noted that he wouldn’t be “comfortable calling [himself] autistic” until he received a formal diagnosis.

Funches has found himself at odds with a number of the Season 4 cast members, many of whom suspected the comedian of being a traitor due to his ties to “secret traitor” Donna Kelce and incorrectly pitching Porsha Williams as a traitor early on in the game.

Yet, while other contestants have since made similar missteps, Funches’ castmates remained convinced that he was a traitor due to his perceived anti-social ways. During one episode, Funches attempted to relay that he wasn’t someone who could be “on” 24/7, but that reasoning didn’t seem to be enough for some of the cast, resulting in a fiery exchange between the “Undateable” alum and “Real Housewives” star Dorinda Medley.

“If the end result from me being isolated and feeling misunderstood on ‘The Traitors’ is that I understand myself and my son more,” he further wrote on Threads, “I consider that a victory worth sharing.”

New episodes of “The Traitors” arrive Thursdays on Peacock.

the-traitors-alan-cumming-peacock-alan-cumming-peacock
Read Next
'The Traitors' Season 4: Every Player Murdered or Banished So Far

Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Comments