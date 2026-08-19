Sandra Bullock Opens Up About the ‘Traumatic’ Death of Late Partner Bryan Randall

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Sandra Bullock is opening up about the “trauma she experienced while taking care of her partner Bryan Randall after he was diagnosed with ALS, ultimately dying from the neurodegenerative disease in 2023.

In a new episode of the “Smartless” podcast this week, Bullock explained to hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes that Randall wanted to keep his diagnosis out of the public. As such, she had to keep the secret and shoulder the burden without much support.

“He asked me not to share. I know why he asked me not to,” Bullock said. “I wasn’t allowed to speak about it. That was the request. I wasn’t even allowed to tell Amanda [Anka, Bateman’s wife]. I wasn’t allowed to tell anybody. My sister was the only one who knew for a while.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Bullock was tasked with taking care of Randall while isolating, and did so until his death in 2023. The Oscar winner explained that by the time Randall died she had already done a lot of her grieving.

“I think where he was in his journey, both physically and mentally, I started grieving Bryan four years before he passed. There was something that had shifted,” she shared. “My person left a lot earlier than the body left. I don’t think I ever dealt with that until after he passed, because you’re just on this treadmill.”

Randall – who was a model-turned-photographer – battled ALS for three years before dying in August 2023.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family said in a statement at the time. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” they concluded.