Scott Derrickson Honors James Ransone After Oscars In Memoriam Omission: ‘He Is Dearly Missed’

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson paid tribute to late “It Chapter Two” star James Ransone after the actor was not included in the 2026 Oscars’ In Memoriam segment.

Derrickson, who is known for his extensive work in the horror genre, including directing and co-writing “The Black Phone” and its sequel, “The Black Phone 2,” highlighted Ransone’s absence from the on-screen tribute in a candid post shared to X Tuesday evening.

“The Oscars In Memoriam ignored him, but I cannot,” Derrickson wrote. “He was my friend. I put him in five films.”

Specifically, Ransone appeared in 2012’s “Sinister,” 2015’s “Sinister 2,” 2021’s “The Black Phone,” 2023’s “V/H/S/85” and 2025’s “Black Phone 2,” which were all directed by Derrickson.

As Derrickson continued, he remembered his friend, who died by suicide at the age of 46 in December, as “a complex, funny, talented and undeniably reckless person.”

“He was wildly alive and deeply loved,” he added. “I know he said some infuriating things online, but the last time I saw him, he cried with regret for all of that. ‘I didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings,’ he said. Please don’t trash him here. He is dearly missed.”

The Oscars In Memoriam ignored him but I cannot. He was my friend. I put him in five films.



In early January I buried James “PJ” Ransone after he committed suicide…



He was a complex, funny, talented, and undeniably reckless person. He was wildly alive and deeply loved.



I… pic.twitter.com/r99UOfGKha — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 18, 2026

Derrickson’s post comes two days after Ransone was not included in the longer-than-usual In Memoriam segment at the 2026 Oscars, which featured dedicated tributes to Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Robert Redford, in addition to the classic slideshow honoring those in the industry who’ve passed away the last year.

While Ransone was not featured in the broadcasted segment, he was included, along with James Van Der Beek, George Wendt, Julian McMahon, Eric Dane, Danielle Spencer, Loretta Swit and Demond Wilson, on the Academy’s In Memoriam website.

Ransone, who was also known for playing Chester “Ziggy” Sabotka in 12 episodes of the second season of “The Wire,” is survived by his wife Jamie McPhee, and their two children.