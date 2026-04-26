‘SmartLess’ Podcast Hosts Celebrate Each Other for a Change During Live Taping | Video

“SmartLess” podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett were on hand for a live event at Avalon Hollywood on Saturday when the trio was asked what they love about one another. They had plenty to say, including Hayes praising one of his co-hosts for being “super squishy.”

“Sean, I find is the most genuine, warmest, sincere, attentive friend I’ve ever had,” Bateman said, as seen on social media. “Will has all of that, and just happens to make me laugh more than anybody I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

This is sweet: An audience member at Smartless Live points out that Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes rib each other so much, then asks if they say what they love about each other. They do and it’s really lovely. pic.twitter.com/Yut475lDZ7 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) April 26, 2026

Arnett, in turn, joked it would “take a minute” before coming up with something to say about Bateman in return.

“You are, you’re so Jason, you know?” he shared. “Which I f–king love about you … Jason is such a sweet boy. And you know it’s true, and he’s made such a great thing of yourself. You really turned it around. I mean, you kind of grew up in the woods and you just got out. You’re a beautiful person. And I give him s–t. We give him s–t for being so [indiscernible], but he’s so special.”

“Yes, I love you because you also are a genuinely kind person,” Hayes added of Bateman. “And you really think of other people. And you are one of the smartest people I’ve ever known in my entire life,” he continued before shifting to Arnett. “This fella is also super squishy. The funniest person on the face of the planet, both of them are. And I love you guys both.”

The trio began the podcast in July 2020, and it was acquired by Amazon a year later. In January 2024, the podcast signed a multi-year deal with SiriusXM.