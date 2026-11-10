STX Entertainment Returns With Angus Sutherland as CEO

Angus Sutherland will lead STX Entertainment as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, assuming all of Peter Coleman’s day-to-day responsibilities while continuing as COO of Film Finances, the company announced Tuesday.
Peter Coleman has stepped down as CEO. The company is thankful for both Coleman’s leadership and contributions to the upcoming slate.
Sutherland brings more than two decades of experience across development, acquisitions, financing, production and international sales, with deep expertise in production finance and oversight. At Film Finances, he works with producers, production companies and financiers worldwide on independent film and television projects, from financing through delivery.
He previously served as President of Artesian Wells Pictures, where he launched and ran Omar Sy’s U.S. production company. He has also worked as a producer and held executive roles at New Republic Pictures and MadRiver Pictures, helping build New Republic’s slate, which included Sam Mendes’s Oscar-winning “1917.”
STX Entertainment has built its name on star-driven independent films like “Bad Moms,” “Hustlers,” “The Gentlemen,” “I Feel Pretty,” “21 Bridges,” “Countdown,” and the “Greenland” franchise. Building on that foundation, STX continues to expand its slate, with a focus on original features, franchise opportunities, and collaborations with leading filmmakers and production partners.
STX’s upcoming true-crime film, “PRƎPPY,” co-produced with Aggregate Films, recently wrapped production in Manhattan. Directed by Janicza Bravo (“Zola”), the film stars Kit Connor, Diana Silvers, Talia Ryder, Jaeden Martell, James Wilkie Broderick, Alex Consani, Elizabeth Marvel and Bill Camp. Set in the summer of 1986, the film explores the events leading to the murder of recent high school graduate Jennifer Levin by Robert Chambers in New York’s Central Park.
Earlier this year, Katie Holmes’ “Happy Hours” premiered at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival.
Deadline first reported the news.