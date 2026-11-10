Casey Bloys to Receive Producers Guild’s Milestone Award

The Producers Guild of America has named Casey Bloys, the veteran HBO chief and newly appointed co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance’s streaming division, as the recipient of its Milestone Award.

The award will be presented at the 38th annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“Considering Hollywood’s recent history, no one is more deserving of the Milestone Award than Casey Bloys. Over the last decade, Casey has had a front row seat to all the disruption and consolidation facing our industry. All the while he has remained a true and steadfast champion of the creative process,” Producers Guild of America Presidents Donna Gigliotti and Mike Farah said.

“He is a friend to producers, writers, actors and everyone who has dedicated their lives and careers to entertainment,” the added. “Casey and his talented team help shepherd television that shapes our culture, stands the test of time, and protects the originality of storytellers. While Casey is never one to seek the spotlight, the Producers Guild of America is proud to recognize the breadth and depth of his exceptional career with the Milestone Award.”

“Receiving the Milestone Award is an incredible honor, particularly from an organization that represents so many of the people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside throughout my career,” Bloys said. “I’ve always believed our job is to create an environment where talented people can take risks, tell ambitious stories and do their best work. I’m enormously grateful to the Producers Guild for this recognition and to all of the producers, storytellers and colleagues who have been part of that journey.”

Since becoming president of HBO in 2016, Bloys has overseen the development of some of the biggest hit shows on television in the past decade, including “Succession,” “Euphoria,” “Veep,” “Barry,” “House of the Dragon,” “Insecure,” “The White Lotus,” “The Pitt,” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” just to name a few.

Under Bloys’ leadership, HBO and HBO Max’s original television programs received 21 Emmys across eight original programs in just this year alone, and seven of Bloys’ current original series saw cross-platform audiences averaging a milestone number of more than 15 million U.S. viewers per episode.

Following Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros., Bloys was named as the company’s direct-to-consumer chief, overseeing all original programming for HBO Max and Paramount+, in addition to strategy, operations, communications and performance across the company’s streaming platforms.

Bloys joins a prestigious list of Hollywood legends who have received the milestone award, including Steven Spielberg, Walt Disney, Alfred Hitchcock, Sherry Lansing, James Cameron, Bob Iger, Donna Langley, Ted Sarandos, George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, Charles D. King, Dana Walden and Jason Blum.

The 2027 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Farah and Joe Farrell, returning for the fifth year in a row. They are produced by Anchor Street Collective. Branden Chapman is executive producer, and Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer. Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis is PR agency of record, and Diane Salerno manages sponsorships.