HBO Max and Paramount+ Bundle to Launch in 2027 in First Step of Merging Streamers

Skydance will launch an HBO Max and Paramount+ streaming bundle in 2027, marking the start of the streamers merging.

Starting in early 2027, Skydance will offer HBO Max and Paramount+ in a “single bundle,” enabling consumers to “subscribe to both world-class streaming services at an even greater value,” the entertainment giant revealed as part of its quarterly earnings report.

The bundle marks the “first step toward bringing together Paramount+ and

HBO Max,” and Skydance expects the two streamers’ backends will be aligned “within a year of closing,” quicker than Pluto TV. No exact timeline was given on when a combined streamer would launch.

“The integration of Pluto TV with Paramount+ took about 18 months,” the letter to shareholders read. “Drawing on that experience, our combined technology team, and the latest in AI tools, we expect to bring Paramount+ and HBO Max together much faster, aiming to align our backend systems within a year of closing, enabling us to quickly deliver a unified product.”

As Skydance moves forward toward a “fully unified offering,” the company noted it will “phase in changes based on consumer feedback so we can continue to drive healthy financial growth through the transition.”

“We see a meaningful opportunity to grow reach and engagement, improve retention, and increase the revenue and profitability of our streaming services in line with or ahead of the leading competitors in the industry,” the letter read. “Accelerating our integrated direct-to-consumer business is a key priority and

important growth engine, and with Paramount+ and HBO Max together, we have the global scale to compete and win.”

The letter also touted that with the promised 30 theatrical releases across Paramount and Warner Bros., “a new movie will arrive across our bundled services every two weeks, on average.”

Paramount+, HBO, and HBO Max hold a combined reach 203 million aggregate subscribers worldwide and Pluto TV has approximately 75 million monthly active users.

But moving forward, Skydance revealed it would no longer disclose subscriber counts disclosures, instead highlighting “key milestones and KPIs, such as

engagement.”