Skydance Games Cuts Staff Amid Reorg One Month After Warner Bros. Merger

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Skydance Games has laid off at least 25 people as part of a reorganization and “operational shifts” across a few areas of its business.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to position Skydance Games for long-term growth and success, we are implementing reorganization and operational shifts across a few areas of our business. We have stepped back and taken some time to consider where we are investing our efforts and have made the difficult decision to scale down some of our projects,” a Skydance spokesperson told TheWrap. “As a result, there are roles impacted. This is not a reflection of the talent, dedication, or creativity of those affected and we are grateful for their contributions. We are committed to approaching the process with transparency, care and respect for those who are leaving the company.”