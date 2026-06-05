Paramount Taps Corporate Strategy and Development EVP Tony Driscoll to Lead Games Studio Division

Paramount Skydance is doubling down on video games with the launch of its new Games Studio division, which will focus on developing everything from casual to AAA titles based on the company’s portfolio of IP.

The division will be led by media giant’s executive vice president of corporate strategy and development Tony Driscoll, who brings more than two decades of experience, including roles at Epic Games, Warner Bros., AT&T, and Disney.

“This division launch marks a meaningful evolution in how we think about games – not as an extension of our business, but as a core pillar of our content strategy alongside film, television, and streaming,” Driscoll, who will serve as president, said in a statement.

Rounding out the the rest of the senior leadership team will be executive vice president and head of games Dan Prigg, senior vice president and head of creative & production Shawn Kittelsen, senior vice president of marketing and communications Andrea Silvers, senior vice president of business development & licensing Kara Bilkiss and senior vice president of engineering Ray Davis.

The group brings experience from gaming companies including Epic Games, Electronic Arts, Scopely, Activision Blizzard King and Xbox parent Microsoft, as well as franchises such as “Mortal Kombat,” “The Walking Dead,” “Invincible,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Gears of War.”

Additionally, Skydance New Media’s co-president Amy Hennig will transition to studio creative director for Paramount Games Studio, while co-president Julian Beak has exited.

The Paramount Games Studio division’s first titles will be include Skydance Games’ “Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra” and an untitled Star Wars game. Additional titles will be announced during Summer Game Fest, which is taking place in Los Angeles on Friday.

The move comes as Paramount’s pending $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery is on track to close by the end of the third quarter, or Sept. 30.

The deal would add Warner Bros. Games to its portfolio, which includes developers such as Rocksteady Studios, TT Games, NetherRealm Studios, Portkey Games and Avalanche Software, as well as WB Games Boston, New York, Montreal and San Francisco. Warner Bros. Games is best known for the Lego, Batman: Arkham and Mortal Kombat franchises and “Hogwarts: Legacy.”

More to come…