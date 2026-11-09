James Gunn Says He’s ‘Incredibly Relieved’ After Exiting as Co-Head of DC Studios: ‘Trying, to Say the Least’

James Gunn’s tenure as co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran came to an end Monday, and he took to social media to share a statement about his departure.

Following his exit, Gunn posted a lengthy statement on Instagram that mixed sadness with happiness, saying he was “incredibly relieved” to be done with the job. Ever the self-promoter, Gunn also mentioned an as-yet-unannounced DC project he was writing.

As Gunn looked back on his four years as co-head of DC Studios, he said he was “glad I took the job.” He cited a number of highlights, including releasing “Superman” and “Clayface” and making next year’s “Man of Tomorrow,” which he described as “thus far has been the best filmmaking experience of my life.” (Curiously, he did not mention HBO’s excellent “Lanterns.”)

He also expressed gratitude for “all the talented and wonderful people I’ve worked with and grown to love,” including the DC Studios crew, the filmmakers and casts, and “the boisterous and hilarious fans.”

But he also admitted that the job was “trying, to say the least.”

“I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter for taking the brunt of that). I’m always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I’ve stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years,” Gunn explained, thanking his wife for her patience. “And the thing my ADHD hyperfocus has had the most difficulty with has been dividing my time between projects I’m incredibly passionate about and the ones I’m not so much and all the things I have to do as a studio head.”

Gunn continued: “I will miss being the co-caretaker of these great characters, but I’m also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking.”

He said that he and Safran won’t be “immediately done with DC or superheroes;” they have the “Superman” sequel “Man of Tomorrow” out next summer and (supposedly) a second season of “Creature Commandos” is on the way. Gunn said he is also writing a new project for DC Studios too. “And, of course, the characters we set up will live on,” Gunn said.

Read the full statement below.

Oh, boy. What a four years.

Thanks to all of you who have supported me and Peter in our time as the heads of DC Studios. When I was a kid growing up in Manchester, Missouri, I used to write and draw my own comics with a mix of DC Comics characters and my own characters. Having full access to these characters to do whatever we wanted has been a dream come true. I didn’t know if I wanted this job when it was offered to me, but I just couldn’t pass up the unique opportunity. I’m glad I took the job.

There have been so many highs along the way – releasing “Superman” and “Clayface,” making “Peacemaker,” reading the scripts to “The People Vs.,” the entire process of “Man of Tomorrow,” which thus far has been the best filmmaking experience of my life, and numerous other moments.

The highest of the highs have been all the talented and wonderful people I’ve worked with and grown to love: the DC Studios crew, our talented collaborators, our casts and crews, and the boisterous and hilarious fans. And the best part of all has been working with Peter Safran, the smartest and most competent person I know. You’ve been the best partner a person could ask for, and, more so, a truly good friend.

But what only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least. I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter for taking the brunt of that). I’m always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I’ve stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years (Jenn, I love you and I’m sorry and you don’t need to feel guilty for being the happiest of all people that I’m no longer doing this job). And the thing my ADHD hyperfocus has had the most difficulty with has been dividing my time between projects I’m incredibly passionate about and the ones I’m not so much and all the things I have to do as a studio head.

So, yes, I will miss the people around me, and I will miss being the co-caretaker of these great characters, but I’m also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking.

That’s not to say Peter and I are immediately done with DC or superheroes. We have “Man of Tomorrow” out this summer. And we’ve just been engaged on another DC project which I’m writing, and we’ll see where it goes after that. And, of course, the characters we set up will live on.

Thank you so very, very much for embracing the characters and stories we’ve put on screen.

Love and gratitude,

James Gunn