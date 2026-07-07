‘Peanuts’ and Super 7 Team for San Diego Comic-Con Pop-Up | Exclusive

“Peanuts” and Super7 are returning to San Diego Comic-Con this year for a special pop-up shop, and this time they are “shining a light on the wider cast of Peanuts characters, including Snoopy’s siblings (yes, he has 4 brothers and a sister),” according to an official release. If you remember Super7’s “Godzilla” pop-up from last year, you understand just how elaborate and impressive this “Peanuts”-themed pop-up will be.

Exclusive merchandise featuring these characters will be available at the pop-up from Thursday, July 23 – Sunday, July 26. A puppy adoption-themed area, featuring Snoopy’s Siblings curated by Super7, will be a special feature of the pop-up. Fans can purchase exclusive 8” Super Duper Plush collectibles of Snoopy and his siblings, including Belle, Andy, Olaf, Marbles, and Spike. Each one comes with an adoption certificate, a portable pet carrier-themed package and a puppy bandana. Super7 and “Peanuts” partnered with the Best Friends Animal Society to design this gift with purchase, which can be used to adorn the new plush pals.

Other activities at the pop-up include photo opportunities with Snoopy and Lucy mascots, giveaways and exclusive plush, stickers, apparel, and pins for purchase and prizes.

“Charles Schulz created iconic characters that have stood the test of time, and this collaboration is a must-have for fans of both Super7 and Peanuts,” said Geoff Walker, CEO of Super7, in an official statement. “From our adorable limited Super Duper Plush collectibles and diverse lineup of Peanuts products to our interactive Adopt-a-Plush Puppy experience at Comic-Con, we’re excited to celebrate these beloved characters in a fun and memorable way. We’re excited to partner with Peanuts on this unique SDCC activation.”

“Everyone knows that Linus and Lucy are siblings, as are Charlie Brown and Sally—but you could win a trivia contest by knowing that Snoopy has brothers named Spike, Olaf, Marbles, and Andy, and a fashionista sister named Belle,” says Melissa Menta, Senior Vice President, Global Brand and Communications for Peanuts Worldwide, in an official statement. “So we are delighted to partner with Super7 to bring these colorful, too-little-known characters to life. And we love the puppy bandanas that Super7 created alongside the Best Friends Animal Society, who do such great work protecting real-life dogs and cats. Charles Schulz would have loved that.”

The pop-up booth event will run from 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 until 4:00 p.m. On Friday July 24th and Saturday July 25th the event will run from 10 am to 6 pm. On Sunday, July 26th the event will run from 10 am to 4 pm.

Below are photos, descriptions and prices for all of the exclusive items.

Super7/Peanuts

Peanuts Super Duper Plush Wave – Adopt a Puppy • $35 Each • includes adoption certificate, tattoos, pet-carrier themed box, puppy bandana

Puppy love is furever! Your favorite Peanuts® Super Duper Plush characters are waiting for you at Peanuts Pop-Up Featuring Super7 at SDCC 2026. Snoopy and his siblings (Andy, Olaf, Marbles, Spike, and Belle) are ready to be your best friends forever as 8” Super Duper Plush. Each one comes with a pet adoption box “carrier”—and a certificate of adoption, where you can write your new friend’s name. Soft and squishable Mochi Minky fabric—and embroidered details—make these pups incredibly irresistible.

Super7/Peanuts

Peanuts ReAction Figures – Snoopy Puppy • $25 • 3.75 scale, pet-style adoption box

The puppy face on this one! Welcome this exclusive Snoopy puppy as a 3.75” scale, retro-style ReAction Figure. This figure, inspired by Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts® comic strips, has 6 points of articulation, including his tail. And, he comes in an adorable adoption box with artwork influenced by the classic comic strips and characters. Your new best friend deserves all the pets. Dream up fun adventures with a fetching Snoopy Puppy ReAction Figure.

Super7/Peanuts

Peanuts Apron • $30 • Navy, 55% cotton/45% polyester, one size fits most

Pet projects are even more fun with a buddy. Pair up your next pet-grooming or art project with this “Pups of Peanuts®” navy apron. On the front of this full-length apron, you’ll find the words “I__Dogs,” and the space in between is filled with a beautiful print of Charlie Brown hugging Snoopy. The print is inspired by Charles Schulz’s classic comic strips, and the strap at the top is adjustable. There’s even a roomy pocket in the front! Put a little love into everything you do with a Pups of Peanuts apron. Apron is 55% cotton/45% polyester, available in navy, ties in the back, and is adjustable.

Super7/Peanuts

Peanuts Fleece — Family (Orange Hoodie) • $85 • Characters’ names on back, artwork on sleeves, 65% cotton/35% polyester

Run with your pack! Get this exclusive, soft fleece hoodie featuring Snoopy and his siblings. The hoodie has “The Pups of Peanuts” spelled out in puffy maroon letters on the front. On the back, puffy maroon letters spell out the names of the Pups of Peanuts: Snoopy, Andy, Olaf, Belle, Spike, and Marbles. And, you can wear your puppy love on your sleeves, since the embroidered outline of each pup appears on the right and left sleeves. A drawstring hoodie and front pouch add extra cozy touches for chilly days at the dog park. 65% cotton/35% polyester, machine washable, and available in gold, sizes S-3X.

Super7/Peanuts

“Happiness is a Warm Puppy” Hat • $36 • Cotton twill with embroidered details, one size fits most

Think happy warm puppy thoughts with this adorable hat! The Super7 Peanuts® “Happiness is a Warm Puppy” hat is available exclusively for SDCC. This soft blue hat is made of breathable cotton twill with crisp, white embroidery on the front. On the back, a smaller, darker blue embroidery block displays the happiest of embraces: Charlie Brown hugging his best beagle forever, Snoopy. Pack a frisbee and head to the park to share happiness wherever you go. Blue, cotton twill hat is adjustable. One size fits most.

Super7/Peanuts

Happiness is a Warm Puppy T-Shirt • $30 • Vintage white, 100% cotton, machine washable, sizes S-3X

Send hugs and tail wags wrapped up in a soft embrace. Gift—or keep—this exclusive Peanuts® “Happiness is a Warm Puppy” T-shirt. The front of the short-sleeved crewneck ringer tee displays Charlie Brown, wearing his signature yellow shirt, and Snoopy exchanging the warmest of hugs. “Schulz” is also printed in cursive next to the pair. On the back, the printed gold text reads “Happiness is a Warm Puppy: The Pups of Peanuts.” Spread joy and happiness wherever you go with this exclusive Peanuts ringer T-shirt with gold trim. 100% cotton, machine washable, and available in vintage white, sizes S-3X.

Super7/Peanuts

Peanuts Bandana • $12 • 22” x 22”, 100% cotton

Family ties are fur-ever! Any way you tie this exclusive bandana, your love for the pups of Peanuts® will show. This blue, square-shaped bandana features adorable prints of Snoopy and his siblings, including Olaf, Andy, Marbles, Belle, and Spike—all inspired by Charles Schulz’s classic comic strips. The bandana is checker-patterned around the border, and you’ll also find prints of Woodstock, puppy paws, and the words “The Pups of Peanuts, Since 1950” as running motifs. Hurry to get this one-of-a-kind accessory now. The bandana measures 22”x22” and 100% cotton.

There is also:

Super7/Peanuts

Super7 “Ask Me About My Dog” Short-Sleeved T-shirt • $30 • Dusty rose, 100% cotton, machine washable, sizes S-3X

Super7/Peanuts

Super7 1- to 2-inch Bag Charms (Snoopy, Belle, Andy, Olaf, Marbles, Spike ) • $8 each • Includes dog paw print charm, color-coordinated lanyard, and lobster clip, with blind packaging makes each selection a surprise!