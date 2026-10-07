Disney+ to Livestream 2027 Super Bowl

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Super Bowl LXI will be available to stream live on Disney+ when the championship game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027.

The Valentine’s Day game will mark ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl production, with Disney+ streams available in both English and Spanish. Furthermore, ESPN and Disney+ will be distributing the former’s Super Bowl LXI presentation to countries and territories outside of the United States, as well as to American viewers.

ESPN and Disney+ made the announcement Wednesday, in collaboration with the NFL. ESPN commentators Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge have already been tapped to commentate. The broadcast will be available to stream on Disney+ in over 55 international markets, including Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, South Africa, Brazil and Latin America.

ESPN, meanwhile, will carry Super Bowl LXI on its linear platforms in over 130 countries and territories. Its Monday Night Football games this season, as well as all of its Super Bowl programming, will remain available to stream on the ESPN App in the United States. Notably, this will also be ABC’s first big game since 2006.

The Wednesday announcement comes during the same NFL season where two of ESPN and ABC’s scheduled Monday Night Football broadcasts are also already set to stream live on Disney+ this fall. On Monday, Oct. 26, the platform will provide a livestream of ESPN’s broadcast of that night’s scheduled game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. The streamer’s second Monday Night Football game for the season has yet to be announced.

Super Bowl LXI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, making it the ninth Super Bowl hosted in the Greater Los Angeles area. It will be the first-ever Super Bowl played on both Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day weekend, and its halftime show performer has not yet been revealed.

The 2026 Super Bowl was also played in California at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. That game was broadcast on NBC and was available to stream on Peacock. It became NBC’s most-watched program in its history, raking in 125 million viewers worldwide and reaching a peak at one point of 137 million. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny conducted the game’s halftime show.

As part of its Super Bowl programming next year, ESPN plans to transform Santa Monica Beach into an ESPN Beach broadcasting hub in the week leading up to Super Bowl LXI. Disney revealed during its Q3 earnings call in August that ABC and ESPN have already sold out all commercial inventory for Super Bowl LXI, which is the earliest a network has ever sold out its Super Bowl commercial space. 58 brands, including nine first-time Super Bowl advertisers, have reportedly secured commercial spots throughout the broadcast.