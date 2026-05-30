Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She Has a Song in ‘Toy Story 5’

Dedicated Swifties are convinced that Taylor Swift will debut a new song for “Toy Story 5,” despite a recent denial from the animated film’s creative team.

Specifically, speculation first surfaced after a mysterious countdown appeared on Swift’s website for 2 p.m. ET on May 2, which was set atop a white cloud and pale blue wallpaper – a print similar to the one seen in Andy’s bedroom in the “Toy Story” franchise.

The countdown soon vanished, but the incident sparked the growing “Taylor Swift x ‘Toy Story’” fan theory, leading Swifties to overanalyze her fashion choices, a carefully worded denial from the film’s director and notably vague billboards across the globe.

Keep reading for all the details surrounding the Swift-“Toy Story” fan theory.

What was the countdown clock for on Taylor Swift’s website?

There’s still currently no word on what the short-lived countdown was for on Swift’s website. Yet, as we mentioned, the countdown was ticking down to 2 p.m. ET on May 2, when it disappeared after 10 minutes on the site.

That was enough time for fans to take screengrabs of the countdown and deduce that the background was nearly identical to the wallpaper seen throughout several of the “Toy Story” movies starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, respectively.

🚨| NEW COUNTDOWN ON TAYLOR'S WEBSITE ☁️ pic.twitter.com/bvSDzEhfYK — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) April 30, 2026

Was Taylor Swift’s wardrobe an Easter Egg for a “Toy Story” track?

After the countdown confusion, Swifties then directed their attention to the singer’s end of April outing in New York City, where she appeared to wear every color featured in the “Toy Story 5” poster.

Namely, Swift was photographed wearing a blue and white stripped dress by Staud, as she carried a yellow Dior lady bag and donned bright red heels.

Taylor Swift seen in West Village on April 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

You can take a closer look at the ensemble above.

Did the “Toy Story” director deny that Taylor Swift wrote the closing song?

Yet, on Wednesday, “Toy Story 5” director Andrew Stanton, co-director McKenna “Kenna” Harris and producer Lindsey Collins told YouTuber Khoslaa that they too saw the fan theories and were surprised.

“I had never seen it before, and it surprised us,” Stanton said of the countdown. “We would be freaking honored.”

He added: “The sad truth is we watched the movie being mixed last week, and the song at the end of that was not Taylor Swift’s song.”

While Stanton’s comment appeared to confirm that Swift did not pen the closing song of the movie, he didn’t outright say that the singer wouldn’t be featured at another point in the movie, leaving fans hopeful.

Watch his comments above.

Do the “TS” billboards confirm Taylor Swift’s involvement in “Toy Story 5”?

The final apparent Easter Egg came in the form of a mysterious billboard campaign, which saw the letters “TS” in yellow laid against the aforementioned blue and white cloud wallpaper and underneath the “Disney Pixar” banner.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly clocked that the billboard featured 13 clouds, which is famously Swift’s lucky number. Billboards have popped up around the globe, including in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

👀| Something tells us the countdown accidentally went up a month too early https://t.co/NQNvQj62sK pic.twitter.com/ndDs9kMABP — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) May 29, 2026

Given Swift’s long history with Disney — the company’s streamer, Disney+, was the home for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” and the “Eras Tour” docuseries — we can’t blame Swifties for hanging onto this theory.

“Toy Story 5″ hits theaters on June 19.