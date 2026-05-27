Taylor Swift Is Not Singing ‘Toy Story 5’ Closing Song Despite Countdown Speculation, Pixar Team Says | Video

Taylor Swift’s “Toy Story”-themed Easter Egg fooled fans yet again.

The “Toy Story 5” creative team debunked the rumors that the pop star would be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film in an interview on Wednesday.

The rumors initially stemmed from a countdown that briefly appeared on Swift’s website. Fans online theorized that she may be writing an original song for the film because the background from the countdown looked eerily similar to the “Toy Story” poster wallpaper.

Yet, director Andrew Stanton, co-director McKenna “Kenna” Harris and producer Lindsey Collins told YouTuber Khoslaa Wednesday that they too saw the fan theories and were surprised.

“I had never seen it before, and it surprised us,” Stanton said. “We would be freaking honored.”

He added: “The sad truth is we watched the movie being mixed last week, and the song at the end of that was not Taylor Swift’s song.”

However, the theories were not so far fetched, given Swift’s prior relationship with The Walt Disney Company. As dedicated Swifties well know, Disney+ became the streaming home for her concert films, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” and “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” along with her 2020 documentary, titled “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions,” and the “Eras Tour” docuseries.

“Toy Story 5,” which will premiere on June 19, will follow Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen) as they face a new threat to the toys: the Lilypad.