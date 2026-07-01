It’s Official: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Getting Married at Madison Square Garden Friday

It’s official: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

After weeks of heated speculation, AP News confirmed the news Wednesday via an unnamed law enforcement official briefed on the security plans. The confirmation came after outlets as varied as TMZ to CBS News filmed outside the iconic Midtown Manhattan arena as staging and tech crew unloaded trucks, rolled out carpets and began readying the space for some previously unnamed event over the July 4 holiday weekend.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch declined in a press conference earlier Wednesday to detail the Friday staging, but confirmed that the department was aware and tracking.

“The NYPD will of course have a detail in place, but I’m not going to go into more specifics at this time,” Tisch said, according to AP.

Of the developing news, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani was pressed by news media Wednesday to weigh in on the wedding. Drawing a line to the city’s current summer heat wave, the mayor teased: “My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool. And if you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside and you will be staying cool. And I think it’s a good example to set for the city at large.”

The Swift and Kelce nuptials have been equally celebrated and ridiculed on social media as speculation turned to a mix of excitement and worry throughout the June lead-up. The event’s required security detail is shutting down blocks of midtown that many tourists and New Yorkers decried as a travel hazard during the holiday weekend. Many Swifties, meanwhile, defended the pop superstar’s decision to tie the knot in the world’s most famous events venue due to its world class security and allowance of privacy.

TMZ exclusively reported Tuesday that the truckloads of “Garden Party” pieces getting craned into the venue were part of a larger fairy tale castle set that’s said to house the wedding and continue the American princess theme charting the singer’s career from as far back as “Love Story.”

One thing seems certain: Friday is shaping up to be as close to a royal wedding as the U.S. has ever seen — and will leave MSG looking unrecognizable from the sports and concert arena it’s best known as today.