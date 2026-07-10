Taylor Swift Personally Paid Over $160,000 for Wedding Permit and NYPD Overtime

Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden was one of the biggest New York events of the year, shutting down several streets in the city. But, according to Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the singer personally paid her share to the city to make it happen.

In a press conference on Friday, Mamdani was asked to confirm whether Swift would be paying the city back “any and all money for police overtime,” and how much it might be. The mayor had figures at the ready, revealing that Swift already paid the city for what she needed.

“Taylor Swift will be paying — has paid already — the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event,” he explained. “And that was a permit that was finalized, I think, in just the days before the event itself.”

.@NYCMayor Mamdani on Taylor Swift paying New York City back for police overtime during her wedding: "Taylor Swift will be paying… has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event." pic.twitter.com/rlYhUmi9AS — CSPAN (@cspan) July 10, 2026

Swift and Kelce got married on July 3 at MSG, with a guest list total of a thousand people, according to reports. Those reports also noted that police deployment for the pop star’s two-day festivities — she held a rehearsal dinner party the night before — would not quite amount to the level of the NBA finals, but was still tight.

Many believed that the duo’s nuptials were quietly filmed for a theatrical or streaming release, similar to her Eras tour, but TheWrap confirmed this week that that would not be the case.

Exact details of the event largely remain under wraps, with no photos permitted in the venue. At this point, all fans have to go on are the stories and BTS photos posted by various wedding guests.