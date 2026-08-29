Nashville Honors Dolly Parton by Renaming Airport in Her Memory

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She’s an eagle when she flies.

The world has had no shortage of opportunities to celebrate the late singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton since the icon’s death was announced Tuesday. Now, Parton’s home state of Tennessee plans to honor the celebrity with the unique distinction of having an airport named after her. The proposal will be discussed at a Metro Nashville Airport Authority meeting on Sept. 17.

“Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state. From her rural mountain home in East Tennessee to global stages, Dolly carried the Volunteer Spirit with her,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a Friday statement. “At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state’s favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly’s music, generosity, faith, and kindness.”

A petition to rename the airport after Dolly Parton was started on Change.org in January 2025 and quickly gained momentum in the wake of this week’s events. At the time of writing, the petition has garnered 160,000 signatures, potentially drawing the attention of government officials. Prior to the airport renaming proposal, Sheryl Crow and Katie Couric drew attention to the petition on Instagram. At the time, Change.org listed the petition as having more than 54,000 signatures.

“[Nashville Airport] is the front door to Music City, and with that comes a responsibility to reflect the very best of who we are as a community. Dolly’s remarkable legacy reminds us that what makes Nashville special is our ability to welcome people from every walk of life. She understood that dignity, kindness and opportunity should never be defined by where you come from or your socioeconomic status,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Nashville Airport Authority, in a statement. “At BNA, we share that commitment. Whether you are boarding a private aircraft or taking your first flight, you deserve to be welcomed, respected and served with the same level of care. That spirit is what defines BNA and it is a fitting reflection of the values Dolly shared with Tennessee and the world.”

This is great news during a very sad week.



I’m so glad to see that the State of Tennessee and the Nashville Airport Authority are moving swiftly to rename Nashville’s airport after Dolly Parton.



Airport codes are very rarely changed after an airport is renamed, but I hope they… pic.twitter.com/zeM5E9lJOj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 28, 2026

Though there are many airports in the U.S. named after presidents and politicians, Parton joins a relatively small list of celebrities and pop culture figures to receive the honor. These include Louis Armstrong, who provides the namesake for New Orleans’ airport, and John Wayne, whose name is attached to Orange County’s airport.

This is one of several actions taken this week to remember the beloved music icon. AMC Theatres announced Thursday that Parton’s films “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” and “Steel Magnolias” would return to 200 theaters starting Friday and running through Sept. 2. Donald Trump announced Tuesday that flags should be flown at half-staff until Sept. 1 in Parton’s honor.