A Texas marching band managed to do some serious fundraising after bad weather threatened to ruin their trip to New York City.

The Pearland High School marching band was scheduled to perform in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, but the day before balloons and floats started roaming the streets it was announced that, for the first time ever, the parade was being pushed to Saturday due to bad weather. Rather than head home, the band and its community shot to work to come up with the $350,000 to extend the stay of the 500-member group.

“It’s been exhausting and emotional to figure this out, but it has been incredibly humbling to see an outpouring of kindness,” Ryan Demkovich, the director of the Pride of Pearland Marching Band told CBS News. “I started scrambling through that … Can we find a hotel to stay in? Can we get our transportation back? How, at the last second on a holiday weekend, how astronomical are the prices going to be?”

He continued: “This was quite a challenge for us, and there was a very frantic and large call to action to our community to let the kids stay here and finish it out.”

The Pearland community banded together once the news broke Wednesday and by Thursday they had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to ensure the group could stay. There were a few logistical loopholes – the band had to relocate from their Times Square hotel because it was booked for the weekend, and they’ll bus home because there were no open flights until Monday or Tuesday – but they got the job done.

“We are going to make sure you stay there,” Kevin Cole, Pearland’s former mayor, added. “We are going to make sure you get to perform.”

Weather was being monitored in the lead-up to the parade, with rules prohibiting the massive balloons from flying in the city if sustained winds surpass 23 mph or if gusts hit 34 mph or more. That led to the decision to delay until Saturday morning.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration. Due to the expected severe weather, the 100th March of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will move to Saturday, Nov. 28,” Macy’s said in a Wednesday statement via NBC News. “Our team is working through the operational logistics for this change and will share details as they are finalized. We expect the Parade to kick off at 8:30a.m. on Saturday. Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday.”