Amelia Dimoldenberg’s final episode of “Chicken Shop Date” was extra special and extra emotional on Friday, as the creator and host cried through the top of the episode with guest Ester Perel.

After announcing the show was coming to an end earlier this year, the last episode dropped with the Belgian relationship therapist. The waterworks came fast as Dimoldenberg explained that she wanted to have a real relationship and was unsure if that was going to be possible with the show running.

“I think I have to end the show to meet somebody,” Dimoldenberg said. “I definitely would love to meet someone that wasn’t a celebrity, if I’m being honest. It seems very intense to go out with a celebrity.”

Perel told the host to treat their conversation as if Dimoldenberg was talking to the show itself. She wanted to know exactly what she would say to “Chicken Shop Date” as things were ending.

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“Thank you for allowing me to be where I am today,” Dimoldenberg said, speaking to the show itself. “I’ve learned so much. I’ve grown up so much and I’ve had so much fun. But I feel now trapped in a cage of my own making and I’m ready to try something else. I never thought I would be able to say goodbye. I thought you would be part of my life forever.”

She added: “It was quite a shock to realize that doesn’t need to be the case. And now I feel kind of liberated in the farewell, in thinking there could be another path.”

Earlier this week, the host of the viral interview series penned an essay for The Cut that laid out exactly why she came to her decision. Largely, it boiled down to how the show was bleeding more into her real life and that line of thinking eventually led to a stretch of panic attacks that had her finally taking a long look at how much longer she was up for doing the show she loved and created.

“I knew my perspective on ‘Chicken Shop Date’ was changing around 18 months ago, when I had my first and then second panic attack ever in the space of a week,” Dimoldenberg said. “Granted, the second one was at an insanely overstimulating karaoke bar called the K-Hole, but still, I knew something was up. I had stopped drinking at the time because I was trying to pinpoint exactly why I felt so unlike myself. All of my emotions felt so much more visceral; I figured that’s what happens when you cut out a sedative. I had started seeing a therapist a few months earlier in the hope that they might provide an answer as to why I was feeling so flat, so low, so confused. The last time I felt like this, it led me to break up with a boyfriend. But now I was single, and unfortunately, I couldn’t pin this all to a man who was dragging me down.”

She added: “Naturally, questions started coming up around work. I was at the helm of a job I had created for myself — I was in complete control of every aspect of it. For over ten years, I had assembled a show, a brand, an identity with such care and detail — how could it be something I wanted to free myself from? It became clear I was in a relationship more all-consuming and self-defining than any I’d been in previously. But when a relationship must come to an end, your body might tell you first, then your brain. Then you just know. ‘Damn it,’ I thought. ‘I need to break up with “Chicken Shop Date.”’”