Hollywood may have another “Barbenheimer” phenomenon on its hands this December, but “Dune: Part Three” director Denis Villeneuve is not celebrating it.

The filmmaker’s third and final installment in his massive “Dune” sci-fi trilogy is set to hit theaters on Dec. 18, the same day Marvel and Disney are slated to release “Avengers: Doomsday.” The two films’ shared release date has led many on the internet to coin Dec. 18 this year as “Dunesday” in an attempt to encourage moviegoers to go see both “Dune: Part Three” and “Avengers: Doomsday” in theaters the same weekend.

It remains to be seen whether or not that strategy will work, let alone work nearly as well as it did in July 2023 for “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” Either way, in an interview with Time Magazine published Friday, Villeneuve expressed frustration and disappointment with Disney’s decision to release “Avengers: Doomsday” the same day as “Dune: Part Three.”

“The first ‘Dune’ came out at the end of the pandemic. We made a great box office in a very rough environment. But we had the winds against us,” Villeneuve recalled. “Then the second movie, same thing. We were meant to release in the fall, and we had to release at the end of winter because of the two Hollywood strikes. We had success, but it was not easy.”

“The third time, I said to myself, ‘Finally, there is no pandemic, no strike in sight. We will have a normal release.’ Then Disney put the biggest franchise of all time against us. I’m no fool. Those movies are a mammoth,” the filmmaker explained. “So I was deeply disappointed. But we had committed to this date, to Imax. It was impossible to move. So I accepted my fate, praying to the gods of cinema.”

An adaptation of author Frank Herbert’s second “Dune” novel, “Dune Messiah,” Villeneuve’s new film is being positioned as the massive, climactic final chapter in his sci-fi trilogy. As such, many of the franchise’s core stars are back for “Part Three,” including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh and (in a much more expanded role) Anya Taylor-Joy.

Robert Pattinson, who was chosen by Villeneuve this month to play James Bond in his forthcoming 007 reboot, also has a key role in “Dune: Part Three” as a shape-shifter plotting an assassination attempt on Chalamet’s Paul Atreides.

Speaking further with Time, Villeneuve expressed hope that “Dune: Part Three” may not be overwhelmed by the enormous popularity of its Marvel competitor.

“‘Dune’ is not a mammoth like the ‘Avengers,’ but it’s a sexy little animal that has a lot of firepower, and I hope we will survive,” he admitted. “It could be one of the biggest box-office weekends of all time because of both movies. Am I in competition with the ‘Avengers’? Absolutely not. It’s a T. rex. But I stand proud because I think the film delivers.”

“Dune: Part Three” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 18.