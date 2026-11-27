Denis Villeneuve has addressed the inevitable criticism of his choice to cast Robert Pattinson as James Bond, noting on Friday, “No matter what we do, we will never please everybody.”

Villeneuve spoke extensively about his newest film, “Dune: Part Three,” as well as his untitled Bond project, in a new interview with Time Magazine. While the interview was conducted prior to Pattinson’s reveal as 007, Villeneuve predicted there would be a “hurricane” of responses to his decision once it was publicly announced.

“When Daniel Craig was cast, it was a s—tstorm. He was blond. He was short. He was not seen as an action hero,” Villeneuve observed. “Yet when we talk about James Bond today it is because of Daniel Craig’s extraordinary interpretation. And that was a different environment in 2006 before social media.”

“I expect a hurricane when we bring our choice to the world. Some people will be happy. Some will be mad. I can do nothing about that,” he added. “At the end of the day, the truth will be on the screen. Then they will be able to judge.”

Villeneuve also shrugged off a question about the betting markets that had sprouted up in the months preceding his pivotal casting decision.

“I read nothing about that. My responsibility is to make the best casting and create the best story for that cast. I cannot listen to the rumors,” he said. “No matter what we do, we will never please everybody.”

In the same interview, Villeneuve said he felt like he has “electricity in my veins” ideating about his Bond film, which will be his first project not set in the “Dune” universe since 2017’s “Blade Runner 2049.” He went on to offer some brief insight into what Bond fans should expect from his forthcoming reboot.

“I will say: I love traditions. I love the unapologetic way the character behaves, the panache,” Villeneuve said. “I’m not here to change the DNA of James Bond. I’m here to embrace it, to bring it to the world of today.”

“I’m a hardcore James Bond fan, and I want other fans to have fun watching my film,” he continued. “Of course, it will be tainted by my sensibility. But I wake up every morning with a stupid smile because it’s a world of pure cinematic pleasure.”

Little is known right now about Villeneuve’s Bond project outside of Pattinson’s casting. “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight has been tapped to write the script for the film, which will be the first Bond movie since Craig concluded his acclaimed run as the character in 2021’s “No Time to Die.”