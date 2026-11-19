Pierce Brosnan formally passed the James Bond baton to the franchise’s newly minted 007 Robert Pattinson on Wednesday, writing in an Instagram post that he believes the 40-year-old actor is “going to be magnificent.”

“Enjoy the ride,” he added.

The actors previously co-starred together in the 9/11 romantic drama “Remember Me” in 2010, a project which Brosnan remembered Wednesday as full of “fond memories.”

“Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond,” Brosnan wrote in full, sharing an Instagram post showing a black-and-white image of Pattinson dressed as the world’s most famous secret agent. “You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making ‘Remember Me.’ It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce.”

Wednesday’s post was not the first time Brosnan has expressed fondness for Pattinson. After playing his father in “Remember Me,” a time that saw Pattinson building upon his blockbuster heartthrob image from the “Twilight” trilogy adaptations, Brosnan told local outlet Irish Central that the young star was navigating overnight fame “very gracefully.”

“With Robert Pattinson, I have watched this young lad really acquit himself very gracefully,” Brosnan said at the time. “He’s doing all right with the pressure. He knows what to do and how to do it. It’s a bit overwhelming for him at times. I mean, he really did enter into the vortex of fame with the speed of a flame. So I think he’s got it in control.”

The “Remember Me” co-star, 33 years Pattinson’s senior, even compared the “Twilight” actor’s experience to his own with James Bond — little did he know what was to come some 16 years later.

“Being in certain films can change you. It’s just like going into Bond. You know that you’re going to be branded for life,” he said. “It’s a small club of men that have played the role, and you know what you have to do to redefine yourself, to stay alive as an actor, to find the roles. To live an actor’s life, you’ve got to be tough as old boots.”

Turns out, Brosnan’s 2010 assessment of Pattinson’s approach to fame and being “branded” throws his appreciation of the actor’s “remarkable body of work” on Wednesday into an even more touching light.