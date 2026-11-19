Former Bond girl Léa Seydoux helped bring the aging franchise into the modern day opposite Daniel Craig in “Spectre” (2015) and “No Time to Die” (2021), but that doesn’t mean she cares all that much where the film series goes from here.

In fact, the French actress emphasized just the opposite in a recent interview with Vogue’s “The Run-Through” podcast, asking host and Head of Editorial Content Chloe Malle “how can you” care who’s next?

“I don’t really care,” Seydoux said through an airy giggle when asked who should be the “next Bond girl or Bond woman.” “I’m like, I don’t really care, guys. How can you?”

“Now it’s a new era,” she added, nodding to Amazon MGM Studios’ buyout from the Broccoli family’s creative control in 2025. “It became American. But I’m sure the movie will be great because it’s directed by Denis Villeneuve, who’s a very talented director, and I’m sure he will do something great.”

Léa Seydoux on who should be the next James Bond girl:



“I don’t really care… I’m like ‘I don’t really care, guys’. How can you? Now it’s a new era. It became American. But I am sure the movie will be great because it’s directed by Denis Villeneuve.” pic.twitter.com/jA6a6KL5hZ — best of léa seydoux (@badpostseydoux) November 18, 2026

Seydoux has been asked quite a bit in recent weeks who she thinks will take the mantle of Bond from Craig as she’s been doing press for her new feature “Gentle Monster.” She expressed a similar opinion to People at October’s London premiere for the project, well before Robert Pattinson was announced this week as the new Bond, noting that her time as Dr. Madeleine Swann was over.

“I really loved being on this franchise, but now it’s … done,” she said at the time, adding of possible replacements: “I don’t really care, to be honest. That’s not my … It’s over.”

But now that the news of Pattinson has taken Hollywood by storm, Vogue and others are still asking the question: Who will play his Bond girl?

“Far from being the helpless ingénues of yore, under the direction of Denis Villeneuve, we presume these women will be more than a match for 007 — rival agents and worthy adversaries, perhaps, alongside the inevitable love interests,” Vogue speculated on Monday, naming possible actresses like “Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer and “One Battle After Another” Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor.

But while additional castings of Bond girls and villains remain up in the air (Brad Pitt even threw his hat in the ring), one thing’s for certain: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos will probably want a word.