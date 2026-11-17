Brad Pitt likes Robert Pattinson’s casting as James Bond so much that he wants to play Denis Villeneuve’s next 007 villain opposite him.

In an interview with Extra at the premiere for “The Further Mid-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” Pitt reacted live to the news that Pattinson had won the coveted role after months of testing and screenings amid the U.K.’s buzziest talent. The “Cliff Booth” star thought the choice by director Villeneuve was excellent based on the body of work Pattinson has been putting together recently.

“I love this idea,” Pitt said. “I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices. I think he’s the real deal. That’s good. A good call, I like it.”

Pitt then got asked if he would take on a Bond villain if he was approached for a role. With a wink at the camera, the actor seemed to indicate he would be more than down for that kind of part.

“Robert. Denis. You know what, I’d like to do that,” Pitt said. “I’d be up for that. I mean, my man Javier [Bardem] did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on.”

After an extensive search, Pattinson emerged as the choice to play the iconic secret agent in the newest iteration of the franchise. The actor will reunite with director Villenueve who cast him in “Dune: Part Three” which is due out later this year.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement Monday morning. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”