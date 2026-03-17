‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Charity Lawson Says Mental Health Should Never Be ‘Compromised for Ratings’

“The Bachelorette” Season 20 star Charity Lawson gave her two cents on Taylor Frankie Paul’s entanglement with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, with whom she shares a child, just days before filming the upcoming season of the ABC dating show.

Lawson found love on her season of “The Bachelorette” and noted that it is crucial to show up to the experience in the best mental health space you can be. Her caption said it was a “PSA” not shade, but the comments certainly alluded to “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star’s headline-making crash out.

“Dating shows are not for you to come on and find your healing,” the former “Bachelorette” star said in a TikTok video Monday. “You would think that that’s almost common sense at this point, but we as a society have really normalized enjoying / ridiculing chaos and confusion.”

Though Lawson did not mention Paul by name, she alluded to her actions on the fourth season of her Hulu reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

Season 4 saw Paul rekindle her relationship with Mortensen just days after she swore off their relationship at the Season 3 reunion. The reality star slept with her former partner the night before she left for Los Angeles to shoot her season of “The Bachelorette.”

“Patterns and repetitive behaviors are not off days,” she added. “That is a core issue of a person, and change for that does not happen overnight, or over the course essentially of a few months.”

@charity.lawson mental health >>> ratings this is not shade, but rather a psa 💕 ♬ original sound – Charity Lawson

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 5 reportedly paused production amid a domestic violence investigation. Allegations of domestic violence in the presences of their shared 1-year-old child were made against both Paul and Mortensen. The fellow members of MomTok are distancing themselves from Paul as the situation continues to unfold, according to a report from People.

Lawson appeared on the ABC special “Before the First Rose,” which aired Sunday night. The special reunited the franchise’s “Bachelorette” leads as they gave advice to Paul, who never appeared on “The Bachelor” herself.

“I genuinely believed that what I put into that experience I was going to get out of it,” she said. “And news flash, for those that are new here, I did get engaged on my season, and I’m still with my final choice.”

The “Bachelorette” alum concluded that she finds “nothing enjoyable” about watching people “destroy themselves” on television or ridiculing that publicly.

“The mental health of contestants should never be compromised so severely for ratings,” she concluded. “People genuinely need help and we are witnessing that live.”

Watch the video above.

Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” premieres on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / PT. New episodes stream on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.