‘The Housemaid’ Author Freida McFadden Says ‘It’s Time’ to Reveal Her True Identity, Admits She’s ‘Tired of This Being a Secret’

The author of “The Housemaid,” who goes by the pseudonym Freida McFadden and wears a wig and glasses in public, has decided “it’s time” to reveal the truth about her identity.

In an interview published in USA Today on Wednesday, McFadden shared that her real name is Sara Cohen and works as a brain doctor when not penning her best-selling psychological thrillers, including “The Housemaid,” its sequel, “The Housemaid’s Secret,” “The Tenant” and “Never Lie,” among others.

“I’m at a point in my career when I’m tired of this being a secret,” she said of her decision to come forward. “I’m tired of people debating if I’m a real person or if I’m three men. I am a real person and I have a real identity and I don’t have anything to hide.”

Per the author/doctor, she initially lived the double life when she first began publishing her books, but eventually took a break from her practice after “The Housemaid” — which was adapted into a feature film starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney in 2025 — was published in 2022.

She admitted that her co-workers soon found out about her pseudonym, saying they’ve been “really nice about it” and kept her double life under wraps.

“My whole goal was to keep it a secret until I was [ready to] step back from my doctor job, so it wouldn’t be like everyone I work with suddenly knew and it compromised my ability to do my job,” she noted. “But I have stepped away from my job. I’m only working like once or twice a month.”

Cohen added: “I just realized I was completely overwhelmed from trying to do both.”

As for the disguise? Cohen said the glasses are real, but the wig is fake, adding, “I have no idea how to style my hair.”

Following the big reveal, Cohen maintained that she was still the same writer, sharing she hopes the book world still sees her as “Freida McFadden.”

“Even though I haven’t told my real name until now, I feel like I have shared the real me all along and everything I’ve told them has been the truth,” she said. “Even though the name will be a surprise, nothing else will. I’ve always been genuine with my readers.”