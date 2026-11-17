“Dig” star Amy Poehler grilled “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon over his fear of cooking mushrooms, wisely telling him on Monday night, “Shiitake happens.”

While Poehler stopped by the “Tonight Show” set this week to promote her new archaeological comedy series, the “Good Hang” podcast host also opened up about her growing interest in cooking. Poehler said she has spent the “past decade” learning to cook, despite not spending much prior time on it.

“I didn’t grow up cooking. I didn’t really know anything about it,” she said. “I know some really stupid people who cook. That’s a motivation! And no one even needs to know that you tried. If you do it and you screw up, you throw it away.”

Poehler went on to tell Fallon she has been experimenting as of late with more “vegetable-based things,” adding that she has been “working” with mushrooms more lately. In response, Fallon admitted that mushrooms “scare me a little bit.”

“Some are poisonous,” the “Tonight Show” host noted, prompting Poehler to respond, “Well, the first step is to not get the poisonous ones.”

“Says you. What if I’m foraging?” Fallon countered.

“You’re not,” Poehler dryly replied.

She later advised Fallon to just buy his mushrooms from Whole Foods instead of searching for them in any nearby forests, telling him, “I’m talking portobellos. I’m talking oyster. I’m talking Trumpet, baby! Shiitake! Shiitake happens.”

Elsewhere in their conversation, Poehler reflected on her recent experience interviewing Paul McCartney on her “Good Hang” podcast. Poehler even informed Fallon that McCartney told her that he thinks the “Tonight Show” host does a good impression of him. The compliment inspired Fallon to launch into his McCartney impression, which cracked Poehler up.

“That was one of those times where I called my parents after,” Poehler said of her conversation with the legendary Beatle. “You know, you’re never too old to want to tell your parents you did something, and I’m lucky that I still have my parents.”

“I called them and said, ‘Guess who I interviewed?’ And my mom was like, ‘Oh, my God, Paul McCartney. Oh, my God! Sir Paul McCartney!’” Poehler recalled with a laugh. “It was really cute.”