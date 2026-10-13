Paul McCartney Shares the Hilarious Beatles Biopic Inaccuracy He Can’t Get Over: ‘Don’t Do This!’

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Paul McCartney shared the one historical inaccuracy he cannot get past in Apple’s forthcoming four Beatles biopic films, revealing to “Good Hang” podcast host Amy Poehler that he’s texted director Sam Mendes telling him, “Don’t do this!”

McCartney appeared as a guest on the Tuesday, Oct. 13 episode of “Good Hang.” During their conversation, Poehler asked McCartney who between him and his fellow Beatles bandmates, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, was the tallest. McCartney was quick to inform her, “We were all the same height.”

“You know I’ve got a thing about that, do you?” McCartney then asked a giggling Poehler, who told him to tell her what he meant. The legendary musician explained, “We were all the same height. Ringo was a bit smaller, and if you look at photos, we’re all the same height.”