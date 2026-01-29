Beatles Movie Makeover: Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn and Harris Dickinson Drop First Look Photos as Rock Icons

Audiences got a first look at Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn as The Beatles on Thursday thanks to the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, the school co-founded by Paul McCartney.

The photos began circulating social media and tease the anticipated four-film cinematic event directed by Sam Mendes, set for release in April 2028 from Sony Pictures.

LIPA shared the images on Instagram as part of a marketing stunt. As the Beatles movies begin filming, these photos give audiences a first glimpse as Mescal as McCartney, Dickinson as John Lennon, Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Quinn as George Harrison.

You can see the images below:

First look at Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn in ‘THE BEATLES’



All 4 films will release in 2028. pic.twitter.com/g3i5WZxqub — Cinema Solace (@SolaceCinema) January 29, 2026

The Liverpool Institute hid the first-look postcards for students to find around the university as part of the marketing stunt.

“We’ve been given exclusive postcards promoting the new Beatles movies!” LIPA said on Instagram. “We’ve hidden them around LIPA, and we want students to find them.”

Mendes directed the four features, each of which is centered around a single Beatle. The four films will cross over and intersect with one another, though they all focus on a single band member’s perspective.

Rather than releasing the films one at a time, all four features are currently slated to hit theaters on April 7, 2028. Joining the four Beatles in the cast are Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd and James Norton as Brian Epstein, among others.

Before the photos were released on Thursday, audiences got a look at Keoghan (or, at least, his hair) amid his Ringo transformation a day earlier. The “Saltburn” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” star attended the premiere of his new film “Crime 101” on Wednesday, walking the red carpet for the movie co-starring Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry and Mark Ruffalo.

On the carpet, Keoghan sported a new hairstyle, one no doubt related to the series of “Beatles” anthology movies he’s currently filming.

You can see photos of Keoghan’s new ‘do below.

Barry Keoghan attends the “Crime 101” U.K. gala screening on Jan. 28, 2026. (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

“The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event” releases in theaters April 7, 2028.