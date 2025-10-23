Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth Play Cop and Robber in Amazon’s ‘Crime 101’ Trailer

Two founding Avengers have found their “Heat.”

Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo star in the trailer for “Crime 101,” a new thriller from writer/director Bart Layton. The film follows Hemsworth as Davis, a smart, classy jewel thief who has pulled off a string of successful robberies. Unfortunately for Davis, he’s unknowingly developed a pattern to his clever crimes, placing Detective Lou Lubesnick (Ruffalo) directly on his trail.

The crime film is an adaptation of Don Winslow’s novella of the same name.

“I used to dream of having a Mustang when I was a kid,” Ruffalo’s Lubesnick says in the trailer, riding in the back seat of a car driven by Davis.

“Like Steve McQueen,” Davis replies.

“You ever see ‘The Thomas Crown Affair?’” Lubesnick asks. “He plays a high-class thief in it.”

“I liked ‘Bullitt,’” Davis knowingly responds. “All the chases.”

Hemsworth and Ruffalo are but two parts of the star-studded cast that fills out “Crime 101.” Halle Berry has a prominent role in the movie as a company VP who becomes embroiled in — and a partner to — Davis’ high-value heists. Also in the cast of the crime film are Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Nick Nolte, Jennifer Jason Leigh and more.

“Crime 101” isn’t Layton’s first crime rodeo. The writer/director’s most recent film was 2018’s “American Animals,” which also starred Keoghan alongside Evan Peters. That heist film was part reenactment, part documentary, with the real-life subjects being interviewed between the dramatized segments.

“Crime 101” will release exclusively in theaters Feb. 13 from Amazon MGM Studios.