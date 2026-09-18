Jimmy Fallon Tells Trump He’s the One in ‘Bad Shape,’ Not the Kennedy Center

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“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon torched President Trump on Thursday for his threats toward the Kennedy Center, joking that his assessment of the institution being in “very, very bad shape” was actually the report from the president’s last physical.

“President Trump is in the news,” Fallon said near the top of his Thursday night monologue. “After they wouldn’t put his name on the Kennedy Center, Trump is now threatening to tear it down, and last night photographers captured Trump on Air Force One looking at a poster that says ‘Kennedy Center Demolished.’”

“Usually when Trump is demolishing something on Air Force One, it’s a bucket of KFC,” Fallon joked. “When he found out the photo went viral, Trump was like, ‘See, this is why I should always travel in the back of a catering truck.’”

Trump told reporters this week he deserves to have his name on the Kennedy Center because he is the only man with the power to save it. “Frankly, if we don’t do that, it’s going to close. It’ll end up being ripped down,” Trump said, asserting that the Kennedy Center is in “very, very bad” and “very dangerous” shape.

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Pivoting, Fallon then turned his attention to Trump’s nonchalant attitude about the Iran War and, specifically, the economic impact it continues to have on everyday Americans.

“During his [recent] speech in North Carolina, Trump said high gas prices are a very inexpensive price to pay for the war,” Fallon relayed to his “Tonight Show” audience. “Then his teleprompter said, ‘Hold for booing.’”

Fallon went on to note that Trump has repeatedly said that he is in direct communication with Iran and that the war will be over sooner than Americans think.

Unfortunately for the president, Fallon did not find those assurances particularly convincing: “That would mean more if Trump hadn’t been saying that since the start of March Madness.”