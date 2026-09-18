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Jimmy Kimmel revealed Thursday night how he believes President Trump’s advisers can convince the president that AI actually is dangerous, joking, “Tell him ChatGPT is about to release the Trump-Epstein Files.”

Kimmel dedicated part of his Thursday night monologue to the growing concerns surrounding AI, many of which are being voiced by those within the tech industry. One Anthropic employee revealed last week he believes there is a greater than 10% chance AI kills all humans within the next decade. Trump, however, has aggressively pushed back against everyone calling for a slowdown in the AI space.

“He said the robots will not be taking over the world, which is exactly what the president says at the beginning of the movie where the robots take over the world,” Kimmel joked, adding, “Senior officials in the White House have been meeting almost daily to discuss ways of convincing the president to put up more guardrails against AI to protect us. They’re calling it Operation Take Away Grandpa’s iPad.”

Fortunately for Trump’s closest advisers, Kimmel had some advice to offer them this week.

“I hope they’re watching because if you want him to take the threat of AI seriously, it’s real simple. Tell him ChatGPT is about to release the Trump-Epstein Files,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ host said. “I’ll bet $100 we’ll get Pandora stuffed right back in that box.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full Thursday night monologue yourself below.

Kimmel went on to express his bafflement over those within the Trump administration who have said that concerns about AI are only being expressed to somehow hurt Republicans’ chances in this year’s midterm elections cycle.

“It’s so interesting to watch everyone take a side on this, as if there even are sides, as if they know anything about this. They just line up behind whatever Trump randomly blurts out,” Kimmel observed. Later, the late night host recapped a report by OpenAI that disclosed some recent instances of its AI models disobeying their human users.

“AI bots have been uploading files to the Internet without permission and secretly communicating with each other on message boards, like a bunch of teenagers secretly getting together to smoke cloves and listen to Frank Zappa,” Kimmel recapped, noting, “It’s not really too far off. I mean, this AI technology was born in 2014. It is almost a teenager. It behaves like a teenager.”

“It thinks it’s right even when it’s wrong. It quietly ignores you and does dangerous things you tell it not to. When you catch it, it lies and tries to hide what it did,” Kimmel continued, arguing, “We need to send AI to military school!”

“You know what the craziest thing about it is?” the host concluded. “All this is happening, [and] the Amish have no clue. They have no idea. They’re gonna be the only ones left.”