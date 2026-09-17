Jimmy Fallon Roasts Trump for Shutting Down Kennedy Center Because It Lacks His Name — Unlike His Failed Casinos

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Jimmy Fallon roasted Donald Trump for shutting down the Kennedy Center because it lacks his name, suggesting his failed casinos had the opposite problem.

The comedian addressed Trump’s ongoing Kennedy Center drama during Wednesday’s monologue for the “Tonight Show,” where he quipped the only thing that could stop “Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s” box office success was the president putting his name on it.

Fallon then segued to Trump’s legal war over adding his name to the facade of the institution named for late President John F. Kennedy Jr.

“After a judge ruled that President Trump can’t add his name to the Kennedy Center, Trump announced that he’s shutting it down and canceling the planned renovations,” Fallon said. “Trump canceled the renovations. The Reflecting Pool looked at the Kennedy Center and said, ‘Consider yourself lucky.’”

As Fallon went on, he took aim at Trump’s past bankruptcy issues with his casinos, quipping, “Yep, Trump is shutting it down because it doesn’t have his name on it, as opposed to his casinos – which shut down because they did have his name on it.”

This jab tickled Fallon, who fought back giggles as his studio audience erupted into cheers.

Fallon then sarcastically called the drama “a big deal,” before noting that people are still going to call the venue the Kennedy Center even if Trump pulls off the rebrand.

“But Trump is furious about the Kennedy Center situation. Just listen to what he’s saying behind closed doors,” Fallon said, before the “Tonight Show” editors teed up a parody video showing the president begging to put his name on “something.”

Watch the bit, as well as Fallon’s full monologue, below.

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“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.