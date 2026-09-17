Jimmy Kimmel Edits Usha Vance’s Diaper Bank Ad to Mock Trump’s Age and Suggest Incontinence Issues

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Jimmy Kimmel turned second lady Usha Vance’s awareness ad for the diaper bank into an attack on President Donald Trump’s age.

The comedian addressed the awareness campaign launched by Vice President JD Vance’s wife during Wednesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he called it “her number two cause.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors then cut to a clearly doctored version of the ad, which showed Mrs. Vance comparing her newborn child to the 80-year-old president.

“Hello everyone. I’m so honored to partner with the National Diaper Bank Network during National Diaper Need Awareness Week,” the altered second lady said in the clip. “Our fourth baby is just a few weeks old and our president just turned 80 a few months ago. Both of these busy guys go through a lot of diapers. And when they have tantrums, it can be worse.”

She added: “No one wants to be around a messy baby or a poopy president. By providing diapers and wipes, diaper banks relieve financial stress, improve baby’s health and comfort, and help America’s oldest president evacuate his bowels so he can get some sleep. What a cutie.”

Per Kimmel’s version of Vance, donations to the Diaper Bank allows “every baby and every family the chance to thrive and keeps President Trump dry all day.”

As the bit came to a close, the seemingly doctored Vance could be heard telling the vice president, “JD, get off the couch and change your f–king boss.”

Watch the segment for yourself below. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

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In reality, Vance’s awareness video, which released earlier in the week, made no mention of Trump. Instead, Vance described the importance of supporting families in need and called on her followers to support the National Diaper Bank Network.

“During National Diaper Need Awareness Week, I’m grateful for the diaper banks working to provide diapers and other essentials to new parents across the country,” she wrote in the caption. “If you’re looking for a meaningful way to give back, consider supporting the National Diaper Bank Network or finding a diaper bank in your own community. Whether you donate diapers, volunteer your time, or spread the word, every act of generosity helps families in need.”

The Vances welcomed their fourth child, a son named Alec Neel Vance, on July 19.

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance was born this morning,” the second couple wrote on X at the time. “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”

The statement continued: “The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.”

The JD and Usha also share sons Ewan and Vivek, as well as daughter Mirabel.