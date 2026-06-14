How to Watch Trump’s Birthday UFC Freedom 250 White House Fight

Donald Trump will host a UFC fight on the front lawn of the White House Sunday, an event the administration has been threatening to hold for months. The fight is meant to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States (which is in 20 days), but just happens to be held on Trump’s 80th birthday.

UFC organizers set up an eight-sided, 30-foot cage on the lawn (to the tune of $60 million) and gave out 85,000 tickets for a watch party. For those unable to attend in person, there are ways to watch online. The White House says UFC footed the bill, but noted both the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Aviation Administration “allocated significant resources and manpower” to the enterprise.

How to watch the UFC Freedom 250 Fight

The UFC Freedom 250 fight will stream only on Paramount+, which Dana White first announced in December. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET, and will be held rain or shine.

That’s an especially important thing to note, as Washington D.C. is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch that will remain in place until 11 p.m. Forecasters have predicted it’s possible the city and surrounding area will be pelted by heavy rain and damaging winds. The worst part of the storms will roll through between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“This first band of storms may produce damaging winds, large hail, torrential rain, and isolated tornadoes,” said WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford. “We’ll probably see rapid development once storms start to form.”

WTOP Meteorologist Matt Ritter also noted the area could receive “torrential downpours.”