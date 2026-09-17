‘South Park’ Prays Grand Theft Auto VI Saves America as Town Battles E-Bike Epidemic

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“South Park” returned for Season 29 Wednesday and committed to its Trump-inspired name change, “South America.” But last season’s direct attacks on the President were not on the menu in the season premiere, as the show hoped the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in November is what saves America — rather than the upcoming midterm elections.

The season premiere saw Kenny, Cartman and Stanley go behind their parents’ backs and get e-bikes. Their parents said the bikes were unsafe and too expensive. The bikes also came with lots of rules and restrictions that the parents did not believe their sons were ready for.

But the boys went down to the Chinese e-bike shop anyway, because they did not have enough money to buy regular e-bikes. They bought three for $200, but the risky bikes had a 92% chance of blowing up.

They formed their own e-biker gang, where they sped around the neighborhood and wore masked face coverings. The dads in the neighborhood were not fans and took the issue all the way to their local government.

“Many local residents are furious about kids on their e-bikes,” one of the dads said. “They travel in groups. Many conceal their faces, and with powerful electric motors, these kids are starting to form biker gangs.”

The dads tried to bribe the local government officials with cash and cigars, but they stood firm on the electric bike laws.

“We’d love to have the things regulated, but we can’t get the government to care. If you ask me, this whole country’s gone to sh-t. But hopefully things will get better in November,” the town’s leadership said, seemingly alluding to the midterm elections. “That’s when Grand Theft Auto VI comes out.”

A still from the “South Park” Season 29 premiere. (Comedy Central)

The e-bikers and the South American biker gang activity came to a head after Kenny disguised in a face covering and all black and went to negotiate with the dads on their regular bikes. He told them that not all e-bikers were bad and asked if they could work together.

The South American biker gang surprisingly agreed that they could come to a resolution. Moments after Kenny left the negotiation table he died because his e-bike blew up.

Following his death, South America outlawed e-bikes after all.

The Season 29 premiere concluded with the debut of a new “South America” anthem, joking that they were the town of “South America in that northern mountain sun.”

In early September, the show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced that the new season of “South Park” would see the show take on a new name. This change was a clear dig at the Trump administration’s attempted renaming of geographical sites like the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario to the Gulf of America and Lake America.

New episodes of the animated comedy series will air every other Wednesday on Comedy Central through Nov. 25 and stream the next day on Paramount+.