How to Watch the ‘South Park’ Season 29 Premiere on TV and Streaming

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“South Park” is back with new jokes, new episodes and a new name.

The 29th season of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s adult comedy — now retitled “South America” in a dig at the Trump administration’s repeated renaming efforts — premieres on TV and streaming on Wednesday.

This comes hot on the heels of Season 27 winning Outstanding Animated Series at the Creative Arts Emmys (the season started in July 2025, while Season 28 ran from October to December). The show won five Emmys from 2005 to 2013, but had gotten eight nominations with zero wins from 2013 to this year’s ceremony.

This latest win was quite the statement from the Emmys, rewarding the show for the first time in over a decade for a politically charged season that took aim at Donald Trump (portraying him as being literally in bed with Satan), JD Vance and more. The “South Park” team then mocked Trump on social media, congratulating the two-time Emmy loser for finally bringing a statue home.

With all that in mind, Season 29 is sure to be a barnburner. But when do new episodes premiere, and where can you watch them? Read on to find out.

When does “South Park” Season 29 premiere?

“South Park” Season 29 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 10 p.m. ET/PT with a new episode titled “South American Biker Gangs.”

Where can you watch “South Park” Season 29?

“South Park” Season 29 will premiere on Comedy Central every other Wednesday through Nov. 25. All episodes will stream the day after their premiere on Paramount+.

What is the “South Park” premiere about?

“When e-bikes arrive in South America, the boys take over the streets and the parents of South America can hardly recognize South America,” a plot description reads.

Why is the show called “South America”?

If you didn’t know about “South Park’s” name change, that plot description might’ve been a bit confusing.

In early September, ahead of Season 29, Parker and Stone announced that the new season of “South Park” would see the show take on a new name: “South America.” This change was a clear dig at the Trump administration’s attempted renaming of geographical sites like the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario to the Gulf of America and Lake America.

“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of ‘South Park’ to ‘South America,’” Parker and Stone said in a statement at the time. “We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount — a Skydance Capitulation.”

Watch the trailer: