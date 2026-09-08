‘South Park’ Shares a Cheeky, Trump-Inspired Name Change Ahead of Season 29

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“South Park” will return this fall with a big change: the name of the animated program from Trey Parker and Matt Stone will shift to cheeky, Donald Trump-inspired “South America.”

“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of ‘South Park’ to ‘South America,’” Parker and Stone said in a statement. “We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount — a Skydance Capitulation.”

The name shift matches Trump’s desire to rename geographic regions to incorporate “America,” including the August executive order to rename Lake Ontario to “Lake America,” as well as floating the possibility of renaming New Mexico to “New America.”

Season 29 will debut Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with new episodes streaming the next day on Paramount+. New episodes are slated to premiere Sept. 30, Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Nov. 25.

“South Park” changed its name to “South America” ahead of Season 29. (Comedy Central)

The name shift to “South America” is yet another way Parker and Stone have trolled Trump of late, after making the president the central antagonist of Season 28.

This weekend, the “South Park” team celebrated their Emmy win for outstanding animated program by mocking Trump. The “South Park” official X account posted, “Congratulations to Trey Parker, Matt Stone and the entire South Park team on their Emmy win,” alongside a cartoon version of Trump with his underwear by his ankles and an Emmy statue in hand.

“You finally got your Emmy,” the graphic read, mocking Trump for not having receiving an Emmy award.

Trump was nominated for an Emmy twice for NBC’s “The Apprentice,” which landed nods in the outstanding reality competition program category in both 2004 and 2005. Trump’s series lost to CBS’ “The Amazing Race” both years.

“South Park” won its first Emmy award since 2013 on Saturday, reclaiming its dominance after winning five times between 2005 and 2013.