‘South Park’ Trolls Donald Trump Again After Winning Emmy — An Award He’s Lost Twice

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The “South Park” team celebrated their Emmy win in proper “South Park” fashion: by mocking Donald Trump.

After taking home the Emmy for outstanding animated program — the first win for the Trey Parker and Matt Stone-created series since 2013 — the “South Park” official X account posted, “Congratulations to Trey Parker, Matt Stone and the entire South Park team on their Emmy win.”

While the caption wasn’t especially provocative, the graphic said it all, depicting a cartoon version of Trump with his underwear by his ankles and an Emmy statue in hand. “You finally got your Emmy,” the graphic read, mocking Trump for not having receiving an Emmy award.

Trump was nominated for an Emmy twice for NBC’s “The Apprentice,” which landed nods in the outstanding reality competition program category in both 2004 and 2005. Trump’s series lost to CBS’ “The Amazing Race” both years.

Congratulations to Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and the entire South Park team on their Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program! pic.twitter.com/KlpvuhhWH2 — South Park (@SouthPark) September 7, 2026

Trump was certainly a central character on “South Park” this year: a season premiere episode featured Trump literally in bed with Satan and concluded with a fake PSA featuring a deepfake-assisted rendering of a nude Trump slogging through the desert.

“Who walked through the desert for you? Who survived the wilderness and gave the ultimate sacrifice?” the in-episode ad asks. “When things heat up, who will deliver us from temptation? Donald J. Trump.”

The roasts continued throughout the season and extended from Trump to others in his administration, including JD Vance and Pete Hegseth. A season finale concluded with Satan in labor with his and Trump’s unborn child, though the baby ends up committing suicide before making it out of utero — news that Trump celebrated.

The win for Season 27 was the first for “South Park” since 2013. The show won five times between 2005 and 2013, but had received eight nominations with zero wins since then.