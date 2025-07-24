‘South Park’ Season Premiere Rips Paramount’s Trump Settlement With Fake PSA: ‘His Penis Is Teeny Tiny’ | Video

“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone may have signed an extremely lucrative new streaming deal with Paramount, but on Wednesday they proved that deal won’t keep them from criticizing the company — or President Donald Trump’s genitalia.

The new episode, called “Sermon on the Mount,” roasted the way various media companies and institutions have caved instead of fighting Trump’s various lawsuits or institutional abuses. Depicting Trump literally in bed with Satan and featuring a sermon from the show’s version of Jesus Christ urging everyone not to provoke Trump and begging them to be afraid of him, the episode ended with the town of South Park agreeing to settle a clearly nuisance lawsuit filed against it by Trump, for $3 million.

But the money alone didn’t settle the matter — as one character explains, the town of South Park also agreed to produce pro-Trump content pro bono, a parody of stipulations other Trump settlements have contained. And then, the show ended with just that in the form of a fake public service announcement.

The ad, seemingly filmed in live action, opens on a desert through which a lifelike, CGI-generated version of Trump is trudging.

“Who walked through the desert for you? Who survived the wilderness and gave the ultimate sacrifice?” the ad asks. “When things heat up, who will deliver us from temptation? Donald J Trump.”

“No matter how hot it gets, he’s not afraid to fight for America. With conviction, discipline and trust in God, he survived the desert” the ad continues as the fake Trump, sweating heavily, removes his clothing and, eventually, collapses naked on the ground.

The camera then pans down where the fake Trump’s very small penis rises into the frame. Then the penis speaks, saying, “I’m Donald J. Trump and I approve this message.”

“Trump: His penis is teeny tiny. But his love for us is large,” the ad concludes. The joke also references the fact that Paramount says its settlement with Donald Trump did not include obligations to produce PSAs.

Watch the full episode below — skip to the end for the fake PSA:

Holy smokes South Park just went scorched earth on Trump for their season 27 premiere….🤣💀…..Paramount is gonna love this after giving Trey Parker and Matt Stone a cool $1.5B streaming deal….make sure to watch the last five minutes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/O14z37XLim — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 24, 2025

On Monday, Parker and Stone resolved their months-long conflict with Paramount Global, parent company of “South Park” network Comedy Central, over streaming rights with a new global deal with $1.5 billion over 5 years.

This deal includes 50 new episodes of “South Park” and finally brings both the current season as well as all 26 previous seasons to Comedy Central and Paramount+ for the first time.