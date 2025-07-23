Where to Watch ‘South Park’ Season 27: When Do New Episodes Stream?

It’s been two years since “South Park” last hit our screens, but the boys of South Park, Colorado, are back in town, and they’ve locked in a new streaming home.

The delay isn’t by accident; back in November, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker shared that they planned to hold off the premiere for Season 27 so they wouldn’t have to cover another Presidential Election, as they have in previous seasons. But Stone and Parker also mentioned last year that the later release comes as they wait for Paramount — their new streaming partners — to “figure all their s–t out.”

Luckily, they have, in the form of a $1.5 billion, five-year global streaming deal. It’s all set to land on Comedy Central, but right now, streaming details are a bit tricky. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch.

How can I watch “South Park” Season 27?

“South Park” Season 27 premieres on Wednesday, July 23 on Comedy Central at 7 p.m. PST.

Are new episodes streaming?

For now, the exact time when “South Park” Season 27 will land is a bit uncertain. Initially, they were set to stream on Paramount+ the day after premiering on Comedy Central as part of creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s $1.5 billion, five-year deal with Paramount+. However, because of delayed negotiations, streaming schedules for the series on the platform have been backlogged.

In short: You can expect to watch them on Paramount+ on Thursdays after they premiere on Comedy Central on Wednesday.

As TheWrap reported, the agreement made through Parker and Stone’s Park County will reportedly bring episodes of “South Park” to Paramount+ in the United States for the first time, and will restore the show to the streaming service in several foreign countries after being pulled from them last week.

Right now, Seasons 1 through 26 of “South Park are available to watch on HBO Max, but they are slated to be removed from the platform by the time Season 27 hits screens.

What Is “South Park About”?

“South Park” follows a group of uncivil 10-year-old boys, Stan, Cartman, Kyle and Kenny, as they navigate quirky and wild adventures in South Park, Colorado. The series is based on the VHS-shared animated short “The Spirit of Christmas.”

When Did “South Park” Come Out?

“South Park” made its debut on August 13, 1997.

Who Created “South Park”?

The series was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Who Is In the Cast of “South Park”?

The main cast includes Stan (Parker), Cartman (Stone), Kyle (Stone) and Kenny (Stone).

Watch the trailer for Season 27