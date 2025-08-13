‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 2 Ratings Grow From Premiere With 6.2 Million Viewers

After the Season 27 premiere of “South Park” scored impressive viewership with its controversial depictions of Donald Trump, Episode 2 kept building on its splashy nature — and its viewership.

“South Park” Season 27, Episode 2, which premiered Aug. 6, scored 6.2 million multiplatform viewers across Comedy Central and Paramount+ in its first three days, according to Nielsen and internal data. The episode’s multiplatform viewership saw a slight uptick from the premiere, which scored 5.9 million viewers in its first three days.

Episode 2 also saw an uptick on streaming, with “South Park” viewership on Paramount+ growing double digits during the first three days of Episode 2’s release, up 49% when compared to the first three days after the premiere debuted.

On Comedy Central, “South Park” scored its highest-rated episode since 2018 and its biggest share in series history with Episode 2 scoring a 1.53 rating among adults 18-49 and a 15.61 share among adults 18-49. Episode 2 outperformed its premiere episode by 54% when it comes to ratings, and 70% when it comes to share.

Episode 2 also saw a 46% increase from the premiere episode when isolating viewership on Comedy Central, with Episode 2 scoring 1.56 million live-plus-three-day viewers as compared to the 1.07 million viewers brought in by the premiere.

“South Park” Season 27, Episode 2 stood as the No. 1 telecast last Wednesday across all cable programming, and the No. 2 across all TV, behind CBS’ “Big Brother.”

After the Season 27 premiered depicted Trump in bed with Satan, Episode 2 continued their association, this time adding in Vice President JD Vance, while also taking aim at Kristi Noem.

“South Park” Season 27 returns Wednesday, Aug. 20 on Comedy Central.