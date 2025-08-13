‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 2 Ratings Grow From Premiere With 6.2 Million Viewers

The adult animated series scored its highest-rated episode on Comedy Central since 2018, as well as its biggest share in series history

After the Season 27 premiere of “South Park” scored impressive viewership with its controversial depictions of Donald Trump, Episode 2 kept building on its splashy nature — and its viewership.

“South Park” Season 27, Episode 2, which premiered Aug. 6, scored 6.2 million multiplatform viewers across Comedy Central and Paramount+ in its first three days, according to Nielsen and internal data. The episode’s multiplatform viewership saw a slight uptick from the premiere, which scored 5.9 million viewers in its first three days.

Episode 2 also saw an uptick on streaming, with “South Park” viewership on Paramount+ growing double digits during the first three days of Episode 2’s release, up 49% when compared to the first three days after the premiere debuted.

On Comedy Central, “South Park” scored its highest-rated episode since 2018 and its biggest share in series history with Episode 2 scoring a 1.53 rating among adults 18-49 and a 15.61 share among adults 18-49. Episode 2 outperformed its premiere episode by 54% when it comes to ratings, and 70% when it comes to share.

Episode 2 also saw a 46% increase from the premiere episode when isolating viewership on Comedy Central, with Episode 2 scoring 1.56 million live-plus-three-day viewers as compared to the 1.07 million viewers brought in by the premiere.

“South Park” Season 27, Episode 2 stood as the No. 1 telecast last Wednesday across all cable programming, and the No. 2 across all TV, behind CBS’ “Big Brother.”

After the Season 27 premiered depicted Trump in bed with Satan, Episode 2 continued their association, this time adding in Vice President JD Vance, while also taking aim at Kristi Noem.

“South Park” Season 27 returns Wednesday, Aug. 20 on Comedy Central.

