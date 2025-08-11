‘South Park’: Kristi Noem Shoots Up a Pet Store Full of Dogs in Credits Scene Comedy Central Didn’t Air | Video

The series even doubles down on its mockery of the DHS secretary on social media, changing its X profile to an image of Noem’s melting face

"South Park" (Credit: Comedy Central)

“South Park” isn’t done with Kristi Noem yet.

The official X account for the incendiary Comedy Central series shared a credits scene for Season 27, Episode 2 on Monday that featured the Department of Homeland Security secretary shooting up a pet store full of dogs, continuing the episode-long gag that Noem shoots every dog she sees on sight. (Of course, the DHS secretary did actually shoot her family dog, as famously documented in her own memoir.)

The credits scene did not air on the episode’s original Comedy Central premiere, but is included in the Paramount+ stream.

“Didn’t see this on TV? Here’s the Paramount+ version of the end credits scene,” the “South Park” X account wrote Monday.

And in case you missed it before, the series had another surprise for Noem on its social accounts. Doubling down on its mockery of the Trump cabinet member, “South Park” changed its X profile image to a still from Episode 2 featuring Noem’s face melting off.

Watch the full clip below:

The “South Park” social activity came in the aftermath of Wednesday’s episode, which debuted its over-the-top animated caricature of Noem, her plastic surgery, her penchant for shooting dogs and her Trumpian policies on immigration.

In an ode to her apparent plastic surgery, there was running gag where her face, pumped with filers, botox and more, would melt off of her body and need to be hurriedly reattached by her team.

Noem herself shared her thoughts on the satire on Thursday. Turns out, she wasn’t a fan of how she was depicted. Speaking to CNN, she didn’t have much to say about her portrayal as a woman on a crazed, puppy-murdering spree. Instead she objected to the show’s commentary on her physical appearance.

“It’s so lazy, it constantly makes fun of women for how they look,” she said. “Only the liberals and the extremists do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t. They just pick something petty like that.”

