‘Pod Save America’ Guys Applaud ‘South Park’ for Mocking Kristi Noem’s Face After Trump Micropenis: ‘Let’s Not Be Gendered’ | Video

The second episode of “South Park” Season 27 once again eviscerated President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet — this time sinking its teeth into Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her management of the administration’s ongoing ICE raids around the country.

But much like the Trey Parker and Matt Stone-led series did with Trump and what’s been colloquially dubbed his “micropenis” in Episode 1, the series went after more than just the administration’s policies and made their barbs personally cutting.

Episode 2 tackled Noem’s apparent plastic surgery, employing a running gag where her face, pumped with filers, botox and more, would melt off of her body and need to be hurriedly reattached by her team.

The guys behind the popular “Pod Save America” podcast didn’t know how to take it.

“I don’t know if we’re allowed to talk about it,” co-host Jon Lovett said. “I think we can. I think we can.”

While the three hosts were cracking up through their 13-minute recap segment, the hesitancy to talk about Noem seemed to reflect a reluctance to disparage a woman’s appearance — “It is funny that we don’t hesitate to talk about the teeny tiny penis with Trump, and then the Noem thing … ” Tommy Vietor said. But Jon Favreau put his foot down.

“She’s a f–king monster — we can. We can. She’s running a f–king horrible system,” he said. “Let’s not be gendered here. We’re going to talk about the appearance of men and women that we don’t like.”

“And there is something about the way, the direction of her face, that does speak to something about MAGA,” Lovett added, digging in. “It is a MAGA face.”

“They go hard,” Vietor said. “I mean, look, I think anyone who has seen pictures of Kristi Noem a decade or two ago and now realizes it’s an entirely different person, but boy do they go there.”

The running gag later reveals that Trump wants to replace Noem as the head of DHS because her face keeps falling off and then running away and scaring customers at Mar-a-Lago.

Watch the full “Pod Save America” segment below:

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the real-world Noem had some choice words about the Comedy Central series on Thursday, saying the impulse to make fun of her appearance is sexist and “so lazy.”

“It’s so lazy, it constantly makes fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that,” Noem said, calling into CNN. “If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t. They just pick something petty like that.”