Paramount and ‘South Park’ Creators Extend Overall Deal for 5 Years and 50 Episodes

The reports are true. Paramount Global, Park County and South Park Digital Studios have extended their overall deal for five years. This deal includes 50 new episodes of “South Park” and means that both the current season as well as all 26 previous seasons will be available to watch on Comedy Central and Paramount+.

This news comes hours ahead of the Season 27 premiere of “South Park.” Moving forward, new episodes will premiere on Comedy Central before being added to Paramount+ the day after debut. This marks the first time Paramount+ has been the home of the iconic animated comedy in the U.S.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported that this deal was coming and that it was worth $1.5 billion, or $300 million a year for five years. It’s a hefty price tag, but that’s nothing new when it comes to “South Park.” In 2019, the streaming rights to the series were previously sold to HBO Max in a deal worth $500 million. Two years later, Matt Stone and Trey Parker signed a massive deal with ViacomCBS — the company that would later become Paramount — for $900 million. That deal included a multi-season renewal as well as 14 specials that would be exclusive to Paramount+.

Stone and Parker have secured such massive and consistent paydays not just because “South Park” is popular. Thanks to a deal signed in 2007, Park County, which is the studio behind the show, is owed almost half of the streaming revenue for the comedy. That’s why full episodes are still available to stream on South Park Digital Studios despite the vicious bidding wars over the property.

“Matt and Trey are singular, creative forces whose fearless humor and boundary pushing storytelling have made ‘South Park’ one of the most beloved and enduring series ever — more popular today than at any point in its history, and one of the most valuable TV franchises in the world,” said Chris McCarthy, co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment. “We’re thrilled that Comedy Central and now Paramount+ globally will be the home to ‘South Park’ for years to come and our thanks to the Skydance team for their vital partnership in making this happen.”

“Trey and I and the whole ‘South Park’ crew are grateful for this extension and this deal. We want to thank Chris McCarthy and Keyes Hill-Edgar for years of great partnership and are looking forward to continuing to make ‘South Park’ for the next five years,” Stone said.

Parker echoed the sentiment, noting that the creators are “deeply honored by the trust placed in us.” “We’re focused on building something special and doing whatever it takes to bring championships to this city,” Parker said.