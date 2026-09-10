‘South Park’ Creators Apologize for Delay of Untitled Kendrick Lamar Movie

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have issued an apology for the delay in finishing their untitled comedy with Kendrick Lamar.

“We take full responsibility for the schedule delay of this movie,” Parker and Stone said in a statement to The Ankler. “We apologize to our partners at pgLang and Paramount, and we appreciate their patience. ‘South Park’ and life’s circumstances have gotten in the way, but we still believe in the project.”

A representative for Stone and Parker did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Lamar is, of course, the American rapper and the only musician outside of the classical and jazz genres to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. In addition to acclaimed albums like “To Pimp a Butterfly” and “Damn,” he curated and produced “Black Panther: The Album,” the blockbuster record that accompanied Ryan Coogler’s 2018 film.

The studio previously dated the film for March 20, 2026, after it was supposed to be released July 4 last year. The movie does not currently have a release date, however.

The script for the project, which has received the working title “Whitney Springs,” is by Vernon Chatman. While Paramount has yet to reveal any plot details, the studio previously described the movie as an “original live-action comedy.”

Lamar and Dave Free are producing through their company, the aforementioned pgLang, while Stone and Parker are producing for Park County.

The film is the first feature from Parker and Stone in more than two decades – their last feature was 2004’s puppet-filled “Team America: World Police;” before that was their Oscar-nominated 1999 “South Park” movie, “Bigger, Longer & Uncut.”

Lamar has won 22 Grammy awards (including several this year). On the film side of things, he appeared in 2024’s LEGO-fied Pharrell Williams documentary “Piece by Piece.”